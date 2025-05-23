Final Declaration – International Peace Initiative – Tangier 2025
May 23, 2025
5 May 2025
This is the Final Declaration – International Peace Initiative – from a conference held in Tangier, Morocco, May 2-4, 2025.
Under the theme “Building an International Front for Peace”:
The International Peace Conference, organized by the Political Bureau of the Party of Progress and Socialism in partnership with the International Peace Initiative, saw the attendance of 60 participants representing communist, progressive, democratic and resistance parties from 27 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, [North] America and Latin America.
The Conference was organized within the framework of tireless solidarity and advocacy efforts and in support of the just Palestinian cause, as a priority, and all the just causes of peoples suffering, in various ways, from the repercussions, hegemony and encroachment of brutal imperialism.
The proceedings of this three-day international peace conference, held from May 2 to 4 in Tangier, addressed during its eight sessions the most topical and crucial issues in today’s world. It was held in a difficult and complex international context, characterized in particular by the escalation of aggression against a group of countries and peoples of the world, in various forms, especially Palestine where the defenseless Palestinian people are subjected to a true war of extermination characterized primarily by methods of displacement, starvation and ethnic cleansing which the brutal Zionist entity continues to perpetrate, supported by the forces of colonialism and global hegemony, in complete contempt of the most basic rules of international law and international humanitarian law.
The primary objective of this symposium, especially at this critical moment in human history, is to build an international alliance opposed to war, colonialism and all forms of aggression against the sovereignty of peoples and the plunder of their resources, an international alliance that supports peace, justice and fairness. From this standpoint, the parties and organizations gathered in this international front for peace declare the following:
- Expressing their deep gratitude to the leadership of the Moroccan Party of Progress and Socialism for the excellent organization and generous delegation to this international conference.
- Calling for the achievement of world peace based on the principles of justice, fairness, respect for human rights and the will of peoples.
- Its full and absolute solidarity with the Palestinian people against the war of genocide and ethnic cleansing they are subjected to at the hands of the Zionist killing and destruction machine, and, behind it, global imperialism.
- Its emphasis on the racist and brutal nature of Zionist ideology and its contradiction of all religious laws and beliefs, including Judaism.
- Its call to all free people of the world to unite and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and support their heroic resistance and legendary steadfastness by all available means.
- Its call to the Palestine Liberation Organization to initiate a comprehensive Palestinian national dialogue involving all Palestinian factions with the aim of reaching a unified Palestinian discourse that would contribute, alongside other Arab and international efforts, to halting the war of genocide and displacement in Gaza and the West Bank. It also holds the Zionist entity fully responsible for the war on Gaza and rejects its efforts, along with [those of] the United States, to label the resistance as terrorism and exclude it from the Palestinian national sphere.
- Its rejection of the expansion of the war in Europe and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and its call for ending them through political means that guarantee the rights and future of peoples.
- Its condemnation of NATO’s expansion and its attempts to extend its control over areas in Eastern Europe and its threats of war against the Russian Federation.
- Its condemnation of the warmongering rearmament plan by the European Union and its obstruction of all efforts for peace and an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Its solidarity with the Latin American countries targeted by U.S. imperialism, especially Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, and its call to lift the unjust sanctions against the Cuban and Venezuelan peoples and respect their independent sovereignty.
- Its quest for ending capitalist globalisation and the free trade regime designed to serve imperialist interest.
- Its emphasis on the need to respect the sovereignty of states and their territorial integrity against any attempt of imperialist power to break up nation states into micro-ethnic entities.
- Its support for a political, democratic solution to the disputes that divide peoples and nations of the South of the world, including the conflict in the Sahara.
- Calling on all free people of the world from democratic and patriotic forces striving for social justice to join the international initiative STOPWW3 and the necessity of standing together against imperialism, Zionism and the wars and conflicts provoked by them.
