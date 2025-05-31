Cuba holds ‘Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia’

By Martha Grevatt

May 28, 2025

The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, May 17, marks the day in 1990 when the World Health Assembly removed homosexuality from its classification of “mental disorders.” This year, the 18th year of Cuban Days Against Homophobia and Transphobia, the activities in Cuba ran from May 5 to May 18.

The theme for 2025 is “Love is Law” — a reference to the revisions to Cuba’s Family Code, ratified September 2022 by a referendum vote that was preceded by years of public discussion and debate. The new Code, often called the “Law of Love” or “Code of Affections,” passed by a two-thirds majority and includes the legalization of same-sex marriages.

As Minnie Bruce Pratt explained in The International Action Center in 2022 after the ratification: “The new Code legalizes same-sex marriage, allows same-sex couples to adopt children, promotes equal sharing of domestic responsibilities and extends labor rights (including pay) to those who care full time for children, the elderly or people with disabilities. The Code confirms the right to free abortion, paid family leave and assisted and surrogate pregnancies (but not for profit). It fights gender-based violence and expands the rights of children and grandparents.” (https://wp.me/p4Yme1-5fX)

This year’s activities were focused in Havana, Cuba’s capital, and Holguín. A reason that educational events took place in Holguín is that support for the new law in the referendum vote was lowest — 53.58% — in Holguín province. The Days were launched by the National Center for Sex Education (CENESEX), whose director, Dr. Mariela Castro Espín, pointed out: “We are living in times of uncertainty very similar to those years when Nazism and fascism were established in Europe. Before, it was only in Europe, and now it is globalized.” This makes the Cuban initiative particularly important right now. (Resumen-english.org, May 6)

Among the academic, cultural, community and educational events were the Cuban Gala Against Homophobia, which took place on May 8 at the National Theater of Cuba; a Cuban Conga on May 10; a Community Fair for Family Well-being on May 15; a lecture by Dr. Castro on May 16 at the University of Medical Sciences in Holguín; and a Diversity Party on May 17.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated: “The fight against homophobia and transphobia is part of the ideals of equity and justice of socialism in Cuba. Congratulations to those who have organized the days to educate and overcome prejudices and stereotypes. Love is already law. Let’s make it prevail always.” (en.cibercuba.com, May 17)