Trans community confronts bigot invasion in Seattle

By Jim McMahan

June 4, 2025

Seattle — On May 24, the transgender community fought back against an invasion of religious bigots rallying in Seattle’s LGBTQIA2S+ neighborhood on Capitol Hill. The anti-trans event, with the questionable name of “Mayday USA,” was led by Rev. Matt Shea’s On Fire Ministries. This group is racist, anti-LGBTQIA2S+ and anti-abortion, elevating Christians over all other groups. In short, its members are fascists.

Shea wrote a piece titled, “The Biblical Justification for War.” Once a Washington state representative, he lost his seat after promoting domestic terrorism.

In a provocative move, the Seattle administration gave Shea’s group a permit to rally in Cal Anderson Park in the very heart of the queer community. Cal Anderson was the first openly gay state senator and represented Seattle’s gay community, but the city paved the way for a bigoted demonstration in the park that bears his name.

The anti-trans hate rally set up a stage in the park with a huge banner reading “DONTMESSWITHOURKIDS” at the top. The stage was enormous with sound that could reach thousands.

These bigots weren’t ordinary street preachers.

But the trans community and its allies drowned them out with music and protest. There were about 500 pro-trans demonstrators, while the bigots had about 250. People chanted, “Say it loud and say it clear, right-wing trash, get out of here!” and carried signs tying the fascist demonstrators to the Trump regime.

Seattle cops set up barricades. When demonstrators had seen too much bigotry and started pushing the barricades over, the cops attacked. Using clubs and a large amount of pepper spray, they arrested 23 pro-trans demonstrators in a totally disproportionate use of force.

Three days later, the Mayday USA group held another bigoted rally at City Hall. Right-wing Pastor Russell Johnson of Pursuit was also involved in this action. Police arrested eight trans community supporters in what looked like collusion between the mayor’s office and the cops.

The Christian fascist group that calls itself Mayday USA has no relationship at all with the real May Day, which is the day the international working class commemorates on May 1. On this day, only three weeks earlier, 4,000 workers marched out of this same Cal Anderson Park in a march that was LGBTQAI2S+ inclusive.

Just two months ago, 150 trans people and supporters marched and rallied in Seattle’s U District against the brutal, unprovoked beating of a trans woman, Andie. This action brought together activists, veterans, health care workers and others from across the city. The attack on Andie is another reason why 500 people showed up on May 24 to stand up to the bigots — the pawns of Trump and billionaire rule.