Gaza ‘Humanitarian’ Foundation: arm of the “israeli” occupation

June 13, 2025

by Palestine Government Media Office

The following statement comes from the Government Media Office Gaza Strip – Palestine, issued on June 9, 2025, and published on Resistance News Network. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is an arm of the “israeli” occupation, not a humanitarian entity, responsible for over 130 martyrs and 1,000 injured, starving civilians in two weeks, while spreading cheap lies.

The so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF) continues to promote fabricated lies, falsely claiming that Palestinian resistance threatens its teams and prevents them from distributing aid. The stark reality, however, is that this foundation is nothing more than a propaganda front for the “israeli” occupation army.

It is run by U.S. and “israeli” officers and recruits from outside the Gaza Strip, with direct U.S. funding and operational coordination with the “israeli” army — which continues to perpetrate an ongoing genocide against more than 2.4 million Palestinians in Gaza.

The truth, known to all, is that the “israeli” occupation is the sole party preventing the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza for nearly 100 consecutive days. It has deliberately closed all border crossings and blocked over 55,000 aid trucks from reaching devastated families.

It has also restricted the movement of dozens of U.N. and humanitarian organizations working in relief efforts. This has been clearly affirmed by the United Nations, the Red Cross, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), the World Health Organization and others — all confirming that the occupation is the first and last obstacle to delivering aid to starving civilians in Gaza.

GHF has been, and continues to be, complicit in an organized crime targeting civilians through the lure of “aid.” Field reports document that within just two weeks of its operations, the foundation, through teams operating under the protection of occupation forces, caused the martyrdom of over 130 civilians shot directly while attempting to access food parcels at humiliation checkpoints.

Nearly 1,000 others were wounded, and nine Palestinians remain missing after being lured into militarized zones controlled by the occupation army. These are fully fledged crimes under international law.

Moreover, GHF utterly fails to meet the basic principles of humanitarian work:

Neutrality: It collaborates on the ground with the occupation army and follows its directives, including disseminating announcements to starving civilians.

Impartiality: It operates under a clear “israeli” security agenda, serving the occupation’s aims of subjugating the population.

Independence: It receives its funding and instructions from foreign governments and the “israeli” army.

Humanity: It has never stood with civilians but has been a tool of pressure, starvation and killing.

Let it be said clearly: any institution that claims to be humanitarian while executing military plans and managing distribution points inside “buffer zones” overseen by occupation tanks is not a relief agency; it is a tool of genocide and a full partner in the crime of exterminating the civilian population.

We call on the world to reject the deception of this organization, which practices systematic and organized criminality. The Palestinian resistance does not threaten anyone; it defends its people’s right to survive in the face of fake institutions that kill under false humanitarian banners.

The international community must end its blind bias, put an end to this moral disaster and allow the entry of tens of thousands of aid trucks to U.N. agencies that have long operated in support of refugees and civilians, agencies with proven competence and adherence to genuine humanitarian principles.

This statement was lightly edited.