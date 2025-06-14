The International Action Center urges full solidarity against government witch hunts

June 13, 2025

The International Action Center condemns — in the strongest possible terms — the so-called “investigations” of organizations whose supporters have been in the streets demanding an end to the racist Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids and arrests of immigrants.

On June 11, the Senate Committee on Homeland Security notified at least three organizations that have opposed these brutal attacks on the migrant communities, threatening criminal charges for “providing logistical support and financial resources to individuals engaged in this disruptive conduct.”

The same day, the House Committee on Homeland Security sent letters to more than 200 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that offer services to migrants, threatening them with criminal charges for providing assistance — including transportation, food, translation and shelter — to undocumented workers.

These so-called “investigations” are nothing but a cover for the government’s attempts to silence those who are rising up to defend migrant workers, who are now being viciously attacked by ICE and Homeland Security agents, so that their brutality can continue without opposition.

No groups should be forced to comply with these illegal, witch-hunting demands from House and Senate committees who have no authority to intervene in nor disrupt completely legal advocacy work.

The broadest support and unity from all political organizations, community groups, unions and religious groups, stepping forward in solidarity in every way possible, is critically needed at this time to defend against these fascist tactics.