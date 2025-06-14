U.S. and Israel commit aggression against Iran

June 14, 2025

The International Action Center affirms our full solidarity with the Iranian people, who are facing a targeted, unprovoked and unprecedented surprise attack. U.S. imperialism and its proxy in the region, the Israeli military, carried out this aggression.

Recent information confirms that the attacks had been planned for months. Immediately after the attacks, U.S. and Israeli government spokespeople boasted that the three waves of 300 bombings on June 13 were but the first round of days and possibly weeks of attacks on Iran. Israeli President Benyamin Netanyahu thanked President Donald Trump for his support and said the waves of bombing would continue “as long as it takes.”

It was clear that the much-publicized U.S. negotiations with Iran regarding Iran’s plans to enrich uranium were simply a cover for U.S.-Israeli war preparations. In the hours after the attack began, Israeli officials briefed reporters that the attack was coordinated with Washington. (tinyurl.com/3pwrmpej)

War provocation or miscalculation?

Is this an ominous attempt to incite a wider war? Or is this an arrogant miscalculation, a gamble that quick and massive air strikes could revive Israel’s sinking ship politically?

Following Israel’s strikes against Iran, Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued the traditional boiler plate denial of direct U.S. involvement. He stated that Israel had acted unilaterally.

Trump immediately jumped in to claim credit for the attack and stated that he had warned Iran. He posted on his personal Truth Social site: “I told them it would be much worse than anything they know, anticipated, or were told, that the United States makes the best and most lethal military equipment anywhere in the World, BY FAR, and that Israel has a lot of it, with much more to come — And they know how to use it,” he added.

Future “already planned attacks will be even more brutal … Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left … BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote.

Israel targeted key nuclear facilities and essential infrastructure and killed top Iranian leaders — including military personnel and scientists.

Although the U.S. government said that the military would help intercept missiles from Iran, neither the U.S. military nor Israel’s Iron Dome missile shield were able to stop Iran’s response.

It is essential to understand the U.S. relationship to Israel. U.S. imperialism is the number one oppressor of the world. For over 75 years, U.S. rulers have subsidized, armed and diplomatically protected Israel. They do this, because Israel is a U.S. proxy for U.S. control and domination of West Asia, North Africa and the Gulf region that together provide cheap and abundant petroleum and natural gas.

Israel is the only country in the West Asia-North Africa region with nuclear weapons. The Israeli regime, a U.S. proxy, has done everything it could to maintain its monopoly of nuclear weapons in the region and to keep the other states disarmed and defenseless against a nuclear threat.

Iran has been developing nuclear energy capabilities for electricity generation, medical isotopes and research. Nuclear energy will help to boost its economic development. The United Nations recognizes the inalienable right of all nations to develop and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes. Thirty-one countries have nuclear energy.

Trump, who had broken an earlier treaty involving Iran’s development of nuclear energy, reopened negotiations with Iran. But most recently, U.S. negotiators suddenly demanded that Iran accept zero nuclear enrichment. Iran rejected this arbitrary U.S. demand.

U.S. positioning for attack

Two months ago, on April 16, the New York Times provided detailed coverage of Israel’s close collaboration with the U.S. military in developing elaborate plans and scenarios to attack Iran. The plans required U.S. help “not just to defend Israel from Iranian retaliation but also to ensure that an Israeli attack was successful. The United States was a central part of the attack itself.” (tinyurl.com/47p3jyn3)

The Times reported that Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, with the blessing of the White House, began moving military equipment to West Asia. A second aircraft carrier, Carl Vinson, was moved to the Arabian Sea, joining the carrier Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea. Two Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system (THAAD) were repositioned to West Asia. B-2 bombers, capable of carrying 30,000-pound bombs, essential to destroying Iran’s underground nuclear program, were dispatched to Diego Garcia, an island base in the Indian Ocean.

The U.S. quietly delivered around 300 Hellfire missiles to Israel just days before Tel Aviv’s unprecedented attack on Iran, Middle East Eye has revealed. The transfer took place on June 10 while Washington was publicly signaling readiness to re-engage Tehran in nuclear talks, suggesting prior knowledge and coordination. Two U.S. officials, speaking anonymously, confirmed the shipment and said it marked a significant weapons resupply effort in anticipation of the strike.

The Hellfire delivery had not been previously reported. Meanwhile, U.S. forces were directly involved in intercepting Iranian retaliatory missiles aimed at Israel on June 13, according to Reuters. The scale and timing of the arms transfer now raise serious questions about Washington’s covert support for Israeli escalation, despite diplomatic posturing to the contrary.

In summary, the U.S. military would supply bombs, jet aircraft, intelligence and political cover, as they have for the past 20 months of Israel’s genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza. This is the same essential support the U.S. has provided to Israel for 75-plus years to carry out continuing attacks on surrounding Arab countries.

The U.S. and Israel have been trying for decades, and especially in the past 20 months, to crush the resistance of the people of Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Iran, Syria and others.

According to Israeli officials cited by Axios, Israel has been planning the operation for eight months and received “a clear U.S. green light” of U.S. intelligence, logistical and defensive support for the operation.

Iran’s right to self defense

Iran, like all sovereign nations, has the right to defend itself.

Iran is the first country to shoot down the fifth generation F-35 supersonic stealth strike fighter jets used by Israel. The F-35 is designed and manufactured by the U.S.-based Lockheed Martin Corporation. Lockheed Martin stock shares sank after the announcement of the downing of three planes.

Iran claims to have captured the two pilots who ejected from the F-35s. The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence also announced the seizure of trucks carrying drones that were scheduled to be launched to attack targets inside Iran. These are heroic actions.

The coverage of Iranian missiles breaking through Israel’s Iron Dome of anti-missile protection and hitting targets in downtown Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and settlements on stolen land brought cheers in occupied Gaza, Yemen, Lebanon, Pakistan and of course throughout Iran. The enthusiastic response was captured in videos and news reports throughout the Global South.

Al Mayadeen reported that Iranian missiles struck the Israeli nuclear research center in Tel Aviv.

Fox News confirmed that Iranian retaliatory bombs hit the “Kiryah,” the Israeli Ministry of War headquarters.

The attack on Iran will only intensify the isolation and popular anger against the existence of the Zionist entity and its major U.S. protector.