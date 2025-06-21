Palestinian resistance factions condemn attacks on Iran

June 16, 2025

The following solidarity message from Palestinian resistance factions appeared in Resistance News Network on June 15.

We strongly condemn the heinous zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. This attack reflects the criminal nature of this entity. We affirm that Iran is paying the price for its steadfast and principled stance alongside our people, our resistance and our Palestinian cause.

The Palestinian resistance factions mourn the martyrdom of a group of leaders of the Islamic Republic, foremost among them the two fighting commanders Hossein Salami and Mohammad Bagheri, along with military leaders, scientists and civilians who were martyred in the zionist aggression against Iran. We confirm that their pure blood will remain a curse on the foreheads of the zionists and Americans and a lasting disgrace to all traitors and cowards.

The overwhelming Iranian response to the zionist aggression proves that brave, strong Iran and its sincere leadership possess the strength and ability to make the zionist entity scream and regret its crimes.

The scenes of Iranian missiles striking zionist strongholds and hideouts fill us with pride, dignity and honor and shatter zionist arrogance and dominance. It sends a message to the zionist entity that its delusions of superiority and dominance are gone forever.

The continued, precise Iranian missile responses and the resilience of Iran’s home front confirm that if the Ummah [whole community of Muslims] wills it, it can act — and that force and resistance are capable of restraining the criminal Netanyahu and his rogue gang. Their continued aggression will lead them to the abyss faster than they imagine.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, through its leadership and fighting armed forces, is avenging every drop of blood spilled since October 7 [2023] in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen and Iran. It sends a message to all who bet on the zionist entity: blood is not forgotten, and accountability is coming no matter how long it takes. The era of the zionists’ illusion of superiority and that of their criminal allies is over.

The missile strikes and overwhelming counterattacks have brought joy and delight to Gaza, its people and its children. They are vengeance and revenge for the zionist criminals who kill babies, women and the elderly, starve our people and destroy all aspects of life in Gaza for the past 20 months. Iran’s missiles came to strike the killers’ heads and their vulnerable underbelly, bringing down all illusions of zionist arrogance and tyranny.

We call upon all the peoples of the Ummah and all free people of the world to unite, set aside their differences and rally behind the Iranian armed forces, who are fighting this battle on behalf of the entire Ummah.

Greetings to the brotherly Muslim Iranian people, its wise leadership and the brave Iranian armed forces. From Palestine, we say: Peace be upon you, your martyrs, your wounded. Peace upon your missiles, your tireless arms, your unyielding resolve and your resistance as it writes new chapters of the Ummah’s glory.

Hamas politburo member Izzat al-Rishq (The Cradle) added: “Iran demonstrated a remarkable ability to absorb the first blow and regain the initiative in Operation True Promise 3, through a series of painful responses that confused the enemy and shattered the initial euphoria that came with the assassination of leaders and scholars.

“We are facing a battle of wills, not just calculations, and Iran is demonstrating a high degree of will and readiness. The zionist enemy may ignite the war, but it does not have the keys to ending it.

“The equations are changing, and whoever thinks that the fire will burn only one side has not read history well.”