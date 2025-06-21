Statement on Iran from NIDAL NYC

June 20, 2025

The following is a slightly edited statement on Iran by NIDAL (Struggle) New York City, issued June 15:

As the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah once said, the idea that Israel acts independently of the U.S. or is somehow in control of the U.S. is a myth.

Everything Israel does is backed and directed by the U.S. and the ruling class behind it. When Israel attacks Iran, it’s really the U.S. pulling the trigger, just using Israel to keep its hands clean.

This latest strike on Iran isn’t about nuclear talks. That’s just theater. The U.S. was never serious about diplomacy. The real goal is simple: take out Iran, carry out a regime change operation and kill off resistance in the region.

People think the U.S. is being dragged into war by Israel. It’s the opposite. Israel is a tool. A military base. The U.S. wants this war. It’s been planned for decades. This has been a cornerstone of US policy in the region since Iran became independent after the 1979 revolution.

Going to war with Iraq and Afghanistan to sandwich Iran with conflict and keeping it weak with sanctions. Carrying out multiple proxy wars and regime change operations over the decades to weaken the region with Iran as the final prize.

The past two years of war. Escalating the genocide in Gaza in an attempt to weaken Hamas. Attempting to contain Hezbollah by invading south Lebanon and taking out its leadership. Removing the Syrian government and installing a puppet regime. All part of the plan.

Before you strike the head (Iran), you paralyze the limbs. This is strategic sequencing, not coincidence. None of this is random. None of this is chaos. It’s coordinated. It’s a tactical disarray. It’s planned. It’s a conspiracy as a strategy.

Even Biden and Trump had their roles to play as actors in this theater. Biden’s “senile old man” act gives the illusion that the U.S. was not in control of unfolding events, and Netanyahu was calling the shots. Trump’s transactional fascism makes escalation seem like a natural outgrowth of personality rather than class interest.

Don’t fall for the lies. This is not self-defense or a “preemptive strike” or a rogue act of the mad dog Netanyahu. It’s the U.S. doing what the U.S. always does.

We don’t say all this to be alarmist. We all must understand what’s at stake here. One of the most significant events of the 21st century is unfolding and the fate of the whole region and the resistance is at stake.

But thankfully Operation True Promise Three is well on its way. And we’ve all been blessed with images of Tel Aviv in rubble. We’re very fortunate to be witnessing this.

As always we should have faith in the resistance. This has been a period of unprecedented victories and unity. The Axis of Resistance is the strongest it has ever been. October 7 was the beginning of the end of Israel. And now the end is near inshallah.