Sunday, June 22 tribute to Shaka Sankofa, 5-7PM Eastern Time (zoom info and program)

Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81551916867?pwd=9BxzLXWK2aiAtpUlIxGb1SML2EK6mI.1

Legacy of Shaka Sankofa lives: https://www.workers.org/2020/06/49747/

Commemoration of the Anniversary of the Execution of Shaka Sankofa

June 22, 2025, 4PM to 6:00PM CST : Black United Front, Houston Chapter

1. Welcome and Libations and Acknowledgement of Loved Ones

Kofi Taharka, Chairperson, Houston Black United Front

2. Who Was Shaka Sankofa

Visual Presentation and Remarks by Anthony Freddie

3. Why the Battle Continues

Krystal Muhammad, Natl. Chairperson, New Black Panther Party

President, Republic of New African

4. Remarks of Spiritual Warrior by Reverend Herbert Daughtery

Founder and Pastor of House of the Lord

5. Tributes

*Student Minister Abdul Haleem Muhammad PhD,

Muhammad Mosque No. 45, Nation of Islam

*DeLoyd Parker, Founder and Community Leader

Shape Community Center

*December 12th Movement

*Monica Moorehead, Workers World

*Larry Holmes, Workers World

*Aaron Michaels, New Black Panther Party

*Larvester Gaither, Author, Race Against Empire: Black Americans

and anticolonialism

*Ashanti Chimurenga, Author, Drowning in the Blood of My People, Remembering Texas Death Row Prisoner Shaka Sankofa

6. The Current State of Death Penalty Abolition Movement

Gloria Rubac, The Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement

Letter from “The Underground Poet”

Community Dialogue (Questions and Answers)

Closing Remarks and Spoken Word

Kofi Penn

Sista Mama Sonya

Eulogy by Reverend Herbert Daughtry, Videotape