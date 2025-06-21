Sunday, June 22 tribute to Shaka Sankofa, 5-7PM Eastern Time (zoom info and program)
Zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81551916867?pwd=9BxzLXWK2aiAtpUlIxGb1SML2EK6mI.1
Legacy of Shaka Sankofa lives: https://www.workers.org/2020/06/49747/
Commemoration of the Anniversary of the Execution of Shaka Sankofa
June 22, 2025, 4PM to 6:00PM CST : Black United Front, Houston Chapter
1. Welcome and Libations and Acknowledgement of Loved Ones
Kofi Taharka, Chairperson, Houston Black United Front
2. Who Was Shaka Sankofa
Visual Presentation and Remarks by Anthony Freddie
3. Why the Battle Continues
Krystal Muhammad, Natl. Chairperson, New Black Panther Party
President, Republic of New African
4. Remarks of Spiritual Warrior by Reverend Herbert Daughtery
Founder and Pastor of House of the Lord
5. Tributes
*Student Minister Abdul Haleem Muhammad PhD,
Muhammad Mosque No. 45, Nation of Islam
*DeLoyd Parker, Founder and Community Leader
Shape Community Center
*December 12th Movement
*Monica Moorehead, Workers World
*Larry Holmes, Workers World
*Aaron Michaels, New Black Panther Party
*Larvester Gaither, Author, Race Against Empire: Black Americans
and anticolonialism
*Ashanti Chimurenga, Author, Drowning in the Blood of My People, Remembering Texas Death Row Prisoner Shaka Sankofa
6. The Current State of Death Penalty Abolition Movement
Gloria Rubac, The Texas Death Penalty Abolition Movement
Letter from “The Underground Poet”
Community Dialogue (Questions and Answers)
Closing Remarks and Spoken Word
Kofi Penn
Sista Mama Sonya
Eulogy by Reverend Herbert Daughtry, Videotape
