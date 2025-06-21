U.S. launches wider war on Iran! U.S., Israel hands off!

June 21, 2025

The International Action Center denounces the despicable U.S. bombing of Iran which took place earlier today. Three nuclear sites were struck by the U.S. following attacks by Israel, which are in their second week. However, The Cradle stated that: “Iranian state media reports that all enriched uranium had been removed from nuclear facilities, including Fordow, in advance, and there is no risk of radiation leakage due to U.S./Israeli attacks.”

We remain in unequivocal solidarity with the people of Iran, as well as the people of Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and all of West Asia who have been facing aggression from the U.S. and Israel. We call on all forces across the country and world to mobilize against this disastrous war, which can only end in devastation.

Prior to the U.S. attack a call was issued for global “No to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran” actions List your local action here: unac.notowar.net/list-your-action-no-war-with-iran/