Remain in the streets – Defend Palestine, Iran & the Right to Resist – in 50+ cities. End Siege of Gaza! Endorse. Plan. List all actions.

International Days of Resistance:

FREE Palestine – STOP War on Iran

This action is called by Global Resistance For Peace and Justice.

Plan and list your action. We will list ALL actions of ALL groups demanding “Stop War on Iran”

We call on all peoples of conscience throughout the world to take to the streets in a sustained campaign to oppose the expansion of the Zionist-US aggression from Palestine through Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to Iran. We are supporting all organizations worldwide who are mobilizing today and in the coming days against U.S. strikes on Iran. For 20 months the people of Palestine have been steadfast against the collective west’s genocide of their people and theft of their land. In the face of a firm resistance, the US and the Zionists had no choice but to expand the war into Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and now Iran.

Iran has supported the regional resistance in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and Syria for decades and is under attack because of its support for regional liberation from the clutches of US imperialist domination and Zionist colonialism. Last week, the US-sponsored Zionist entity launched a sneak attack on Iran, and to date, over 200 Iranians have been killed. We reject all acts of aggression against the nations in West Asia.

Iran is a sovereign nation and it has a right to defend itself as it is currently doing. This act of aggression and terrorist attack constitutes a declaration of war against a sovereign nation, in blatant violation of Article 2.4 of the UN Charter, which prohibits the use of force and the threat to use force against the territorial integrity of any state, and triggers Iran’s inherent right to self defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

Please join us as we call for collective liberation from the grips of US imperialism and Zionist colonialism.

We will be listing your actions so that people can see where to go in your area, and what is going on. You can sign up here to list your action. This is a great way to show your solidarity with Palestine and Iran. We welcome “Stop War with Iran” actions from all interested groups between now and the end of the month . UNAC and The Global Resistance for Peace and Justice would like to see a big turnout since this is a very dangerous situation.

Initial Endorsing Organizations: United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), BAYAN – Philippines, U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), International Action Center (IAC), Popular Resistance, House of Latin America, Workers World Party (WWP), Bronx Antiwar, Syria Support Movement International (SSM), Chicago Antiwar Coalition (CAWC), Arab Group for Protection of Nature, Roots for Equity, Diaspora Pa’lante, Nida, Resist US-Led War, Kliusang Magbibukid ng Pilipinas, Aotearoa Philippines Solidarity, International Women’s Alliance, Veterans for Peace Chapter 55, Red Ant Collective, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO), Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Emegenetics, Peaceworks Brunswick ME, North American Climate, Conservation and Environment(NACCE), Al Quds Committee NY, Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace, Detroit Antiwar Committee, Jacksonville Palestine Solidarity Network, National Lawyers Guild International, Socialist Action, Public Intellectuals for Social and Spare Change, Tariq el-Tahrir Youth and Student Network, MN Antiwar Committee and many more