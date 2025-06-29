Italy: National strike against war June 20

By World Federation of Trade Unions Central

The World Federation of Trade Unions issued the following statements, the first on June 16 and the second on June 19.

Stop NATO, Stop the war and all forms of rearmament.

Stop Israel, a danger to the whole world. Stop the genocide in Palestine.

On the eve of the NATO summit that will decide on a further increase in military spending, while European governments are preparing to shift tens of billions from social spending to military spending, while the genocide of the Palestinian people continues, Israel is doubling down and attacking Iran in the name and on behalf of U.S. imperialism, bringing the world ever closer to the point of no return and to a new world war.

The Unione Sindacale di Base calls on all workers to mobilise immediately, calling for a 24-hour general strike against war, rearmament and military spending and in support of Palestine on Friday 20 June, with demonstrations in major Italian cities targeting arms factories and Italian defence institutions.

WFTU Call for Intensifying Mobilization Against Imperialist and Zionist Aggression

After Israel’s military attack against Iran with the direct participation of the USA and the support of NATO, the EU and other allies, the effort to impose imperialist plans for the wider Middle East region is rapidly escalating and seriously threatening world peace and security.

Every principle of international law is brutally violated by the murderous and terrorist state of Israel and its powerful allies, using the power of arms, spearheaded by the Israeli military machine, as a means to impose plans that serve imperialist geostrategic and economic interests against the peoples of the region, thus bringing humanity once again before the threat of a wider war with incalculable consequences for the peoples of the world.

The only force that can stop this painful course and put an end to imperialist and Zionist aggression is the reaction and resistance of the peoples with the working class in the front line.

For the progressive, anti-imperialist forces in the world today it is an urgent duty to defend the life and benefits of the people, the peace threatened by imperialist aggression.

The WFTU has from the very first moment clearly and unequivocally condemned the aggression of the murderous Israeli state. We are proud that under the banners of our federation millions of workers around the world have mobilized and are mobilizing in solidarity with the people of Palestine for a free Palestine and an independent Palestinian state.

In these crucial moments when the flames of war caused by imperialist and Zionist aggression are widening and spreading, the WFTU calls on its members and friends to intensify their mobilization in solidarity with the Palestinian people, the people of Iran, Lebanon and the other peoples of the region who are suffering the consequences of imperialist aggression.

All of us with one voice demand: