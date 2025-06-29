Message from Tehran: ‘Iran will resist, will fight back and shall never be surrounded’

June 29, 2025

The following messages from Global Resistance for Peace and Justice and its co-founder, Hamid Shahrabi, based in Tehran were issued on June 28, 2025.

To all organizations and individuals who responded to our call for international actions on June 28 in solidarity with Palestine and Iran, we extend our sincere gratitude for your participation. Your engagement in these actions reflects your commitment to just struggles, and while we recognize that you do not seek acknowledgment, we wish to express our appreciation for your support.

We would like to especially thank the United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC) and BAYAN-Philippines for not only providing their support but also actively organizing these important solidarity actions.

Today, just a few hours ago, millions of people in Tehran gathered to honor martyrs who have lost their precious lives during the 12 days of Israeli/United States brutal bombardments. This tribute included several of our high ranking military leaders, great scientists and numerous innocent civilians, including many children.

The gathering conveyed a strong message of resilience: that Iran is committed to defending its sovereignty and will respond to aggressions. The message was, that Iran will resist, will fight back and shall never be surrounded. In fact, it echoed the same message which was passed earlier by the brave supreme leader of Iran, who has stood firm at the forefront of the historical liberation struggles of our heroic nation.

This situation highlights a fundamental difference between those who advocate for human rights and dignity and those who pursue dominance and exploitation. Our struggle is deeply rooted in the values of liberty, peace, sovereignty and national integrity. In contrast, our adversaries resort to violence and oppression in their pursuit of power and racist supremacy.

So, we invite all who seek to understand the realities on the ground to recognize that Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to its sovereignty and will respond to any acts of aggression, regardless of the aggressor, including the United States, which is one of the most powerful empires in history.

Dear comrades,

This is a historical conjuncture, a decisive moment in the long struggle between the oppressor and oppressed, a battle in which Iran is proudly holding the banner of the oppressed people of the South, while its adversaries represent the camp of savage oppressors.

Let us have no doubt that we shall prevail in this crucial battle. The resoluteness of the Iranian people in defending their nation, backed by your indispensable support through international solidarity actions, shall guarantee our final triumph, a perspective that shall be realized sooner than what our adversaries may even think.

Thank you for your support once again.

In Solidarity,

Hamid Shahrabi – GRPJ co-founder

Long live Iran!