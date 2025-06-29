Stop WW III! For peace and Iran’s right to self-defense

By Stop World War III

The following is a statement dated June 22, issued by the international Stop World War III coalition, composed at a meeting held just hours after the U.S. bombing raid on nuclear sites in Iran.

Another step toward the abyss of a third world war.

With the old and unfounded excuse that the Islamic Republic of Iran is building a nuclear bomb, Trump has dragged the United States into war alongside the rogue Israeli state.

This is not an improvised gesture but a long-planned and premeditated move, prepared in the event that the rogue Israeli state was, as indeed it is, gravely hurt by Iran’s legitimate and lethal self-defense.

Openly defying U.S. public opinion and much of his own electorate, Trump has ultimately bowed to the Zionist, militarist and warmongering circles that plague the White House, the Pentagon and various centers of U.S. power.

That there were “elective affinities” between Trump and the executioner Netanyahu was well known. There is, in fact, a diabolical symbiosis between the eschatological messianism of the gang of criminals who govern the Zionist entity and that of the North American supremacists who see themselves as the divine messengers charged with leading the world.

This ideological camaraderie is matched by an indissoluble bond — economic, financial and military. To maintain their predatory global supremacy, the United States must keep a firm grip on its hegemony in the Middle East by supporting Israel and ensuring it remains the only country in the region with nuclear weapons — of which it possesses hundreds — while preventing anyone else from acquiring them.

Anyone who rebels or resists — be it the Palestinians or the Afghans or nations such as Iraq or Syria — must be crushed. There can be no place for hostile forces; a proudly sovereign Iran that supports those fighting to liberate the region from Zionist colonialism cannot be tolerated.

While we firmly condemn the joint U.S.-Zionist military attack on Iran, we defend Iran’s right to self-defense by any means necessary.

We demand an end to the genocide in Gaza, the dismantling of all settlements in the West Bank, the complete withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon and Syria, and we reaffirm our solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance.

There will be no peace until imperialism and Zionism are eradicated!