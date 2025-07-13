Don’t miss People’s Summit for Korea in NYC July 25-27

The International Action Center is always in full solidarity with the Korean struggle for full sovereignty and national liberation. WWP has consistently opposed U.S. troops and U.S. bases in South Korea and decades of U.S. sanctions, constant U.S. war games and encirclement of the DPRK – North Korea. We are proud to be a partner in this mobilization to build a People’s Summit for Korea in New York City for July 25-27. Information from the mobilization follows:

The struggle for Korea’s sovereignty is at a crossroads. Despite empty gestures toward diplomacy, U.S. imperialism continues to escalate tensions in Korea — expanding war exercises, deepening the Japan-South Korea-U.S. alliance and pushing the peninsula to the brink of war. But our movements are fighting back.

This July, join us at The People’s Summit for Korea in New York City to unite across borders and build a collective strategy for liberation. Together, we’ll:

Analyze the impact of U.S. imperialism on Korea and the world.

Strategize how to advance the fight for peace, sovereignty and collective liberation.

Celebrate resistance through cultural performances and collective action.

Why attend?

Working people in the U.S. and Korea face the same enemy: a war machine that profits from occupation. This summit is our chance to forge solidarity, sharpen our political education and organize for a future when Korea — and all nations resisting imperialism — can determine their own destinies.

Location: New York City, Riverside Church

Dates: July 25–27, 2025

Register now at peoplessummitforkorea.org/register.

Check out the program at peoplessummitforkorea.org/schedule.

Can’t attend? Forward this email and donate to help us raise money for the summit.

Questions? Check out our FAQs for details on travel, accessibility and more.

Convened by: Nodutdol for Korean Community Development, Koreans for Anti-Imperialism and Sovereignty (KAS), Korea Peace Now Grassroots Network (KPNGN), Korea Policy Institute (KPI), Koreans 4 Decolonization (K4D), The People’s Forum, Act Now to Stop War and End Racism (ANSWER) Coalition, Anti-War Action Network (AWAN), Dissenters and The United National AntiWar Coalition (UNAC).