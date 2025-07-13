Webinar July 27: “Revolutionizing Tourism: Nicaragua’s Model to Benefit Communities & Travelers”

REGISTER: bit.ly/NicaJuly27.

Join us to hear about the development of family- and community-based tourism in Nicaragua, and how it contrasts with other travel of today and of past decades. Becca Renk of Casa Benjamin Linder will lead a discussion with other featured speakers (invited, TBA soon), who will describe their recent travel under the current model, compared to past experiences.

The Nicaragua Webinars series is hosted and sponsored by Nicaragua Solidarity Coalition, NicaSolidarity.com. You can sign up to receive the coalition’s bi-weekly newsletter, action alerts, and other event notifications at bit.ly/NicaSubs.

Grateful thanks to all our series co-sponsors, who help spread the word about our webinars! If your organization would also like to co-sponsor, email NicaraguaWebinars@gmail.com.



