THURS 7-17 Heroes of Gaza Humanitarian Aid and Peace Activism Awards 11am ET / 8am PT

July 17th 2025

Zoom Online and Meeting at International Action Center, NYC, USA



“Heroes of Gaza Humanitarian Aid and Peace Activism” Awards

Please join us for a roundtable discussion to honor Palestinians who work hard providing humanitarian assistance, and peace activists from the Middle East in solidarity with Gaza.

Lee Siu Hin, director of Panda Aid, Chinese-American activist working for a Chinese-run humanitarian project for Gaza, will be sitting at the New York International Action Center, with co-host Sara Flounders, to speak with representatives of these organizations from around the world.

IN-PERSON: New York Meeting: International Action Center

121 West 27th St., #404 New York, New York 10001

Time: July 17th 2025 11:00AM ET (New York UTC-4), 6PM (Istanbul, Turkey, Cairo Egypt UTC+3), 11PM (Beijing, China UTC+8)

Registration link for Online: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WpjJm93KSceRDfYmDDPSjA

Agenda:

We will celebrate international initiatives to help the people of Palestine and Gaza. These are some of the most effective groups you may never have heard of.

Speakers for the Humanitarian Organizations

Medics WorldWide(Cairo, Egypt)

Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bQ2DYc39IbQ

2.Yousef – Gaza Refugee in Yiwu, China

Video: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/virDx0_qgnY

Panda Aid(Beijing, China)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5JCDlU_HDVg

Insan Sebil Slam(ISS)

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gfghwFC7PpE

Speakers from Peace Organizations (30 mi

Arab International Center for Communication and Solidarity(Beirut, Lebanon)

Nabil Hallak of the Arab International Center for Communication and Solidarity will speak from Beirut

Global Coalition Against the Occupation of Palestine

Hanan Aroree of the Global Coalition Against the Occupation of Palestine,

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HpmnhJmvyRI&t=22s

This Program is Hosted by:

Panda Aid www.PandaAid.org

Palestine Watch www.PalestineWatch.net

Web Link for online registration:

https://www.palestinewatch.net/post/gazaheros

https://tinyurl.com/GazaHerosAward