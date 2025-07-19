July 26 in New York City: Defend Cuba’s Medical Missions
July 17, 2025
Commemorate 72nd anniversary of Cuba’s National Revolution Day
Defend Cuba’s Medical Missions
Sat. July 26
Mayles Documentary Center
343 Malcolm X Blvd., New York, NY 10027
6:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. reception
6:30 p.m. – 7:55 p.m. program
- Documentary screening on the great Afro-Cuban boxer, Teófilo Stevenson
- Suggested donation $20 (no one turned away for lack of funds)
- Proceeds for Pacemakers for Cuba Campaign
Email: info@us-cubanormalization.org
Website: www.us-cubanormalization.org
End the U.S. blockade of Cuba!
