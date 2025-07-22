CHANGE OF DATE: Who Really Won the US-Israeli War on Iran?

We are delighted to announce Hamid Shahrabi (Co-founder of Global Resistance for Peace and Justice, Iran) will now be speaking at this event.

Please note the date of this meeting has been put back one week to Sunday, 3 August 2025.

Date and time

Sunday, 3 August 2025

4pm BST / 11am EDT / 8am PDT / 6.30pm Tehran

About this event

Following the unprovoked and illegal attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States, new facts keep emerging, changing assessments of the meaning and effects of these events and leaving many questions in their wake.

Has the US really destroyed Iran’s nuclear energy infrastructure? How did US, Israeli and Iranian weapons perform on the battlefield? Has Israel really demonstrated a superiority that would permit it to be the regional superpower? Was Netanyahu’s threat of regime change in Iran a real possibility? How have the already fractious Israeli regime, and the long term viability of the Zionist project, been impacted? To what degree is imperialism’s aggression against Iran also targeted at China and Russia?

And crucially how does the ‘12 Day War’ affect the Palestinian people and their heroic fight against genocide and for liberation, which remains at the very heart of the anti-imperialist struggle in West Asia and beyond?

The webinar will discuss these and other questions with a view arriving at a sober assessment of the outcome of these dramatic and dangerous events.

Speakers

Mohammed Marandi (Professor, University of Tehran)

(Professor, University of Tehran) Ramzy Baroud (Author, editor of Palestine Chronicle)

(Author, editor of Palestine Chronicle) Hamid Shahrabi (Co-founder of Global Resistance for Peace and Justice, Iran)

(Co-founder of Global Resistance for Peace and Justice, Iran) KJ Noh (Journalist, political analyst and peace activist)

(Journalist, political analyst and peace activist) Sara Flounders (Co-director, International Action Center)

(Co-director, International Action Center) Moderator: Radhika Desai (Convenor, International Manifesto Group)