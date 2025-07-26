Palestinian factions demand an end to the famine

July 23, 2025

The following statement summaries were posted July 18, 2025, on Resistance News Network.

Palestinian factions today (July 18) condemned the engineered famine in the Gaza Strip, declaring the systematic starvation of over two million Palestinians a deliberate crime against humanity and a weapon of war. The factions hold the Zionist entity, the United States, the European Union and complicit Arab regimes responsible for the deepening catastrophe.

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement stated that the famine in Gaza is a “stain on the forehead of humanity” and a reflection of the silent international community. The movement described the policy of starvation as a form of cheap political blackmail aimed at breaking the will of the Palestinian people. It held the U.S. administration and international institutions fully responsible for the war crimes being committed and called on Arab and Islamic nations to take action to break the unjust siege.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (PIJ) described the mass starvation and death in Gaza as an unprecedented and systematic policy of the “Nazi zionist entity,” fully supported by the U.S. administration. PIJ condemned the hypocrisy of the international community and also held “submissive and complicit” Arab regimes responsible for enabling the siege while preventing food and medicine from reaching Gaza. The movement warned the people of the Arab and Islamic world that the enemy’s project threatens the entire region and that their silence will not protect them.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine warned of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe and mass death, holding the European Union (EU) politically and morally responsible for the worsening famine. The PFLP accused the EU of being a direct partner in the crime of starvation through its diplomatic cover and “deceptive” political maneuvers. The Front demanded that the EU abandon its blatant bias, calling for bold political action to end the genocidal war, not “hollow speeches.”

Hamas affirmed that the deliberate famine is a crime against humanity and a clear reflection of the occupation’s failure on all fronts. The movement stated that the resistance continues to confuse the enemy with diverse and surprising tactics, despite the attempt to subjugate the population through starvation. Hamas asserted that after failing to free prisoners by force, the occupation’s only path is a deal on the resistance’s terms, which must guarantee a complete lifting of the siege and an end to the policy of collective starvation.