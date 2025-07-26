Trial date set for Alejandro Orellana Aug. 26; national protests called to ‘Drop the charges!’

Statement from the Committee to Stop FBI Repression.

A trial date of Aug. 26 was set for immigrant rights activist Alejandro Orellana at his July 3 court appearance in front of a room packed with supporters. Orellana was arrested by the FBI on June 12 for protesting against ICE in Los Angeles. He faces up to five years in prison for two bogus federal charges: conspiracy to commit civil disorder and aiding and abetting civil disorder.

The Committee to Stop FBI Repression is calling for a national day of protests on the first day of Orellana’s trial, Aug. 26, to demand that the charges be dropped. To everyone who believes in the right to free speech, to protest ICE and to say no to deportations, we urge you to organize a local protest on that day at the nearest federal courthouse.

Orellana has spent much of his adult life fighting for justice for Chicanos, Latinos and many others. He has opposed the killings of Chicanos and Latinos by the LAPD — such as 14-year-old Jesse Romero — stood against U.S. wars, protested in defense of others targeted by political repression and has been a longtime member of the activist group Centro CSO, based out of East LA. His life is full of examples of courage, integrity and a dedication to justice.

In contrast, the U.S. Attorney who charged him, Bilal Essayli, believes in Trump’s racist MAGA vision and does a lot to carry it out. He defended Trump’s decision to defy the state of California and deploy the California National Guard to put down anti-ICE protests. Essayli has charged other protesters, including David Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union California, who was held on a $50,000 bond.

Another Centro CSO immigrant rights activist, Verita Topete, was ambushed by the FBI on June 26. They served her a warrant and seized her phone. Orellana and his fellow organizers like Topete stand for the community that protested Trump last month. Essayli represents Trump’s attempts to crush that movement.

This case against Orellana is political repression, meant to stop the growth of the national immigrant rights movement. The basis for his arrest was the claim that he drove a truck carrying face shields for protesters, as police geared up to put down protests with rubber bullets.

People of conscience are standing with Orellana, because nothing he did or is accused of doing is wrong. There is no crime in protesting Trump, deportations and ICE. To protest is his — and our — First Amendment right. It’s up to us to make sure that Essayli and Trump fail to repress this movement and silence Orellana’s supporters.

Just as he stood up for immigrants last month, we call on everyone to stand up for Orellana on Aug. 26 and demand the charges be dropped.

On the June 27 National Day of Action for Alejandro Orellana, at least 16 cities held protests or press conferences in front of their federal courthouses. We’ll make sure there are even more on Aug. 26. In addition to planning local protests, we ask that organizations submit statements of support and join in the call to drop the charges.

You can find protest organizing materials on our website, stopfbi.org. Please send information about your local protests and any statements of support to stopfbi@gmail.com. We will see you in the streets!

On Aug. 26, protest at your federal courthouse for Alejandro Orellana!

Drop the charges now!

Protesting ICE is not a crime!