Yemeni leader denounces Israeli aggression on Syria

July 24, 2025

The following are highlights from a speech given by Yemen’s Ansarallah Commander Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr El-Din al-Houthi on July 17, 2025, posted at Resistance News Network.

Since 2005, the so-called “New Middle East” has been built on the foundation of giving “israel” control over he region — normalizing its dominance and violations. “Israel” continues its attacks on Lebanon, and just this week it intensified its airstrikes. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is pushing certain Lebanese parties to adopt “israel’s” narrative, including the disarmament of the resistance and acceptance of its violations. Some Lebanese factions, under U.S. pressure, are ignoring “israel’s” obligations under its ceasefire agreement with the Lebanese state.

Despite the declared path of normalization pursued by those in power in Syria, “israeli” attacks on Syrian territory continue. The recent escalation in Damascus is meant to reinforce a new reality — where “israel” violates sovereign states without any reaction. This is the equation the Americans and “israelis” want: for our entire region to accept violations without responding. Such submission only serves “israel’s” goals of occupation, control, tyranny and injustice.

Another equation “israel” is trying to impose in Syria is to insert itself into internal Syrian affairs under the pretext of protecting minorities, particularly the Druze. It has exploited the sectarian and regional policies of some armed groups and fueled identity-based conflicts to fracture the region. These groups must abandon their sectarian and regional hostility.

I urge the minorities of Syria to be cautious: Do not fall for “israel’s” manipulation. It seeks to exploit you, not protect you. “Israel” has also established more than eight military bases in northern Quneitra [Syria], building fortified corridors linking its positions. It is working to expand its security footprint closer to Damascus and to impose control over Syria’s internal affairs — political, military and strategic — ensuring that everything serves its interests and strengthens its hegemony.

In contrast to this aggression, we’ve seen honorable acts of solidarity with the Palestinian people. Port workers in Piraeus refused to unload a cargo ship carrying military steel intended for “israel.” Another courageous step was the launch of a new Freedom Flotilla vessel — symbolic, but meaningful in challenging the siege on Gaza.

From Yemen, the support front — true to the spirit of faith, wisdom and jihad — conducted 11 operations this week using hypersonic missiles and drones. These operations targeted “israeli” positions in Yaffa, the “Negev” and Umm al-Rashrash (“Eilat”).

We also carried out a significant operation by sinking two ships belonging to companies that violated Yemen’s decision to ban “israeli” maritime activity in the Red Sea. As a result, the port of Umm al-Rashrash has once again been shut down after an attempt to reopen it.

The sinking of these ships was a message — a serious deterrent to any company that violates our ban. Our position is clear: Any violator we encounter in our operational theater will be targeted.

Last week alone, 1,229 demonstrations, marches and protests took place across Yemen in support of Gaza — including a massive demonstration at Sana’a University.

The Yemeni people continue to stand firmly and actively in solidarity with Palestine.

These remarks were lightly edited.