Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine exposes two-state solution

August 1, 2025

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine leader Marwan Abdel-Al made the following remarks to L’Humanité, a French publication, published on Resistance News Network on July 31, 2025.

The so-called two-state solution conference is not so much a peace initiative as it is a recycling of a political illusion that reality has surpassed. The conference, in format and timing, resembles an official funeral for a solution that no longer exists except in diplomatic statements. What is being presented today under the title of “two-state solution” does not constitute a project for liberation but rather a permanent management of a colonial tragedy.

Europe, including France, may now theoretically recognize a Palestinian state, but in reality it finances coexistence projects with the occupation, funded the war — being [behind] the nuclear bomb — and avoids any real measures against settlements, the siege or stopping the genocide.

Palestinians do not need more words but clear political action: recognition of a sovereign, independent state, the removal of the occupation and an end to Western colonial partnerships with the “israeli” apartheid regime.

The real solution begins with changing the balance of power on the ground. Our people want an end to the occupation, not an international absolution.

Most Palestinians — especially the new generation — have come to consider this solution a political trap. How can one speak of “two states” when there are projects of annihilation, ethnic cleansing, annexation and expansion, and there are more than 700,000 [Zionist] settlers in the West Bank?

Where is the state in the shadow of a wall that separates families and with crossings managed at the whim of occupation soldiers?

We are not demanding a symbolic entity under “israeli” sovereignty; rather, we want real liberation, the right of return and historical justice.

The majority of Palestinians, at home and in the diaspora, have come to see it as an illusion. How can we talk about “two states”? The issue has moved beyond symbolic recognition to a question of justice, the right of return and the dismantling of the apartheid system.

The Palestine Liberation Organization is the product of a national experience and the foundation of Palestinian national action, and its pandemic stems from this basis.

What is the alternative?

The alternative is the dismantling of the colonial system from its roots. The alternative is not a ready-made recipe, but a long liberatory path. It begins, however, with the recognition that Israel is not a “democratic” state but a colonial regime, as happened in South Africa. We do not reject the “two-state solution” because we are radicals, but because it is no longer viable.

The alternative is a single democratic state on the entire land, where all people are equal without religious or ethnic discrimination. Or, at the very least, a liberation framework that opens the door to all options, far from the logic of “peace in exchange for submission.”

Palestine today is a mirror to the world: between international law and the force of arms, between the victim and propaganda. Standing with Palestine is a test of human conscience, not just a political stance. We do not want the colonial system to use the proposal of a two-state solution to whitewash its record or its inaction.

This requires the French left to free itself from the pressure of the dominant imperialist media or the fear of moral blackmail. We expect the left to reclaim its radical language: to say that what is happening in Palestine is not a conflict but settler colonialism and systematic genocide. And to stand with the truth without a false equivalence between the murderer and the victim. There is no neutrality in the face of genocide.

We are not asking for emotional solidarity but for political and moral commitment. Palestine today is not just the cause of a people being slaughtered but a universal issue in which our humanity is being tested.

If Palestine falls, international standards and justice fall with it. From Paris to Gaza, the battle is one: against fascism and the new racism and against the colonial memory that has not yet died.