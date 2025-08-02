Protest outside Philippine Consulate

By Joe Piette

Philippine activists and supporters demonstrated July 27 outside the Consulate General of the Philippines in New York City to give a People’s State of the Nation address, in opposition to the State of the Nation address by Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on the same day.

Organized by BAYAN Northeast — a regional alliance from Boston to Philadelphia that includes Anakbayan (for youth), GABRIELA (for women) and Migrante USA (for migrant workers) — their goal was “to represent the true economic, political and social realities in the Philippines and its global diaspora.”

Their demands ranged from aiding Filipino migrant workers abducted and detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to removing U.S. troops and Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement bases from the Philippines.

