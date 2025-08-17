Niger nationalizes uranium mining company

By

The author, a veteran of the liberation struggle in Cabo Verde and Guinea-Bissau, covers African events for Avante, the weekly newspaper of the Portuguese Communist Party. Translation: John Catalinotto.

After taking other initiatives aimed at better controlling and managing its natural resources, Niger has announced that it will nationalize the mainly French-owned company that has been mining uranium in that African country for decades.

In question is Somair, the only uranium mine still in operation in the country. Somair was operated by Orano (formerly called Areva), a French multinational specializing in nuclear fuels. Orano had already had its rights to export Nigerien uranium and its operational control of the company withdrawn.

The authorities in Niamey, Niger’s capital, explained their decision by accusing Orano of “irresponsible acts,” namely extracting more than its authorized share of uranium. Niger is one of the world’s largest uranium producers and has the highest quality uranium ore in Africa.

Since Niger’s independence in 1960, the exploitation, production, and export of Nigerien uranium had been a French monopoly.

Now, “this nationalization will allow for healthier and more sustainable management of the company and, consequently, the optimal use of mineral resources by Nigeriens,” according to a government statement quoted by African media.

The decision comes amid tensions between Niger and France, which Nigerien leaders accuse of attempts to destabilize the country and support terrorism in the Sahel [region of Africa]. This situation has also been denounced by Mali and Burkina Faso, which are similarly seeking to implement a sovereign policy regarding their mineral resources.

Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso are members of the Alliance of Sahel States, formed after the three countries withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Their governments accused ECOWAS of being an echo chamber for the interests of former colonial powers and the United States of America.

The governments of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso have all demanded the withdrawal of French and U.S. troops from their territories and the closure of these countries’ military bases there. They have proclaimed their sovereign right to establish and strengthen diplomatic, economic, and military relations with other partners, such as the countries that make up the BRICS group.

Meanwhile in Bamako, Mali’s capital, the National Transition Council (NTC) – the parliament created by the government in 2021 – renewed General Assimi Goita’s mandate to lead Mali for another five years, as the country faces terrorist groups in the north.

In early July, the Malian army repelled an attack by these terrorist groups against several towns, which underlined how the determination and commitment of the armed forces had made it possible to thwart the terrorists’ attempts to sow fear among the population.

The NTC’s measure aims to ensure its security and prepare the conditions for the holding of elections.

The 131 members of the legislative body decided that the Constitution of the Republic adopted in July 2023 will become the supreme legal norm in Mali upon its promulgation, above the Transition Charter, and that the ban on eligibility previously imposed on the current transitional authorities has been lifted.