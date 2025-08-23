Cuba’s president hails Fidel Castro’s enduring legacy

On Aug. 13, marking the 99th anniversary of the birth of Commander Fidel Castro, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel highlighted the contemporary importance of the Cuban Revolution’s historic leader. In his message, President Diaz-Canel evoked Castro’s legacy as “an infinite compendium of lessons” that reflects the tenacity of the revolutionary spirit of the people. Below is an excerpt from President Diaz-Canel: “And We Will Prevail!” Read the full statement at telesurenglish.net/cuban-president-diaz-canel-hails-fidel-castros-enduring-legacy/.

In Fidel’s history, from his student years to his undeniable presence today, there is an infinite compendium of lessons, all converging on one point: he never allowed himself to be defeated by circumstances.

Fidel Castro Ruz, historic leader and Commander in Chief of the Cuban Revolution, turns 99 today in full afterlife.

I write this in the present tense, because that is how I feel it, and because that is how the celebration is taking place — marking the beginning of a symbolic year for Cuba and for all those in the rest of the world who recognize the significance of his revolutionary leadership.

I speak of the centenary — or the eternity — of a man who remains alive in time, even when the physical, the material, nearly a decade ago turned to ashes, and he stated he wanted no statues or monuments in his memory.