Proxy war in ruins: How U.S. and NATO led Ukraine to disaster

By Gary Wilson

August18, 2025

August 12. The tides of war in Ukraine have shifted decisively. Russia’s military is surging across eastern Ukraine, smashing through heavily fortified lines while the Ukrainian government teeters on the edge of collapse. These developments expose the inherent failure of U.S.-NATO proxy warfare. …

From the start, the Ukraine conflict was … a U.S.-NATO project aimed at weakening Russia and expanding imperialist control in Eastern Europe. Billions of dollars in weapons and economic aid were funneled into Kiev to advance the interests of imperialist finance capital.

Now, with the Ukrainian army collapsing and Russia on the offensive, the mask has slipped. The war has bled Ukraine white, devastated its economy, and turned its population into cannon fodder. …

For the complete article, see struggle-la-lucha.org