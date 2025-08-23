Vigil for murdered Palestinian journalist held in Dallas, Texas

By Alex Colwell

On August 12, roughly 100 people attended a vigil in Dallas for Anas al-Sharif, a martyred Palestinian journalist murdered by the Zionist regime. Several members of the local Muslim community spoke, giving his last will and testament as well as speaking about their personal encounters with him and joining in prayer for a treasured member of the community.

Five other journalists and camera operators— all employees of Al Jazeera — were also assassinated on Aug. 9 along with al-Sharif by an Israeli airstrike on their tent. Over 270 Palestinian journalists have been murdered since Oct. 7, 2023.

The message of the Palestinian Youth Movement was ultimately one of resistance and remembrance. As we were asked to bear witness and carry the suffering of martyrs with us, we were also asked to participate in the global struggle against imperial oppression, with one speaker underlining that Gaza is the sharpest point in a global struggle against imperialism.

This author would like to personally thank the Palestinian Youth Movement and the Dallas Muslim community for welcoming us to such a revered and important event. The name Anas al-Sharif, along with all those martyred in the fight against Zionism and imperialism, will not be forgotten by The International Action Center and the movement.