Yemen denounces Israel’s attacks on Sana’a, its capital

August 27, 2025

The Government of Change and Construction in Sana’a, Yemen (Ansarallah) made the following statement on Aug. 23, 2025, released by Resistance News Network.

The “israeli” enemy launched a brutal aggression this afternoon on the capital [of Yemen] Sana’a, targeting vital facilities with its usual criminality.

The vital Hazeiz power station, which illuminates the homes of innocents and powers hospitals for children and the sick, was subjected to barbaric shelling that led to widespread destruction and a power outage. The Zionist aggression also targeted a fuel station for cars, in a despicable attempt to paralyze life and disrupt citizens’ livelihoods and to create an illusory victory with rising columns of smoke.

This blatant, cold-blooded aggression on the free and dear land of Yemen is nothing but a new episode in the ongoing Zionist criminality and a heinous war crime added to its black record. It is a clear aggression against the sovereignty of Yemen and its noble people and a blatant challenge to the Yemeni will that has stood and continues to stand firmly in the trench of truth, defending the holy sites and our oppressed brethren in Palestine, especially in steadfast Gaza.

We hold the Zionist enemy and its direct U.S. partner fully responsible for the dire consequences of this treacherous assault and heinous crime and for the resulting casualties in lives, property and vital infrastructure.

This aggression proves that the Zionist enemy, with direct U.S. support, is waging an open war against the Arab and Islamic nation and does not hesitate to violate the sovereignty of states and threaten their security and stability.

We affirm that these brutal raids will not deter the great Yemeni people from their firm and legitimate stance of full and absolute support for our people in besieged Gaza, who are subjected to a full-fledged crime of genocide. Supporting Palestine is a religious, national and humanitarian duty, and it is a red line that cannot be compromised or abandoned.

We also reaffirm Yemen’s right, as any sovereign state, to defend itself, its land and its holy sites, to deter any aggression and to take all necessary measures to protect its national security and repel Zionist aggression by all available means.

Allah is the greatest. … Death to America. … Death to “israel.” …

Victory for Yemen and Palestine!