Global Flotilla sets sail for Gaza: Genoa dockworkers promise support

September 3, 2025

The Global Sumud Flotilla, consisting of over 20 boats carrying aid to the Gaza Strip, which is blockaded by Israel, departed on Sept. 1 from Barcelona. Boats from other Mediterranean ports, notably from Tunis, Tunisia, and Genoa, Italy, are expected to join the convoy in early September.

Organizers of the flotilla call it the largest maritime mission to Gaza yet. They expect more than 50 ships, boats, and delegations from at least 44 countries to deliver aid to the people of Gaza. The flotilla has also mobilized significant support in the departure ports.

Volunteers on the flotilla hail from Australia, Brazil, Colombia, South Africa, and numerous European countries. Those departing from Barcelona include Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg; Brazilian activist Thiago Avila; former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau Ballano; Irish actor Liam Cunningham; and Spanish actor Eduard Fernández.

Previous flotillas have been illegally intercepted by Israeli naval forces in international waters. The current flotilla coincides with Israeli announcements that its army will invade Gaza City.

Genoa dockworkers pledge to resist

The dockworkers of Genoa, who have been collecting and shipping aid for Gaza, vow to block Europe if the Sumud Flotilla faces attacks or intimidation from Israeli forces. On Aug. 31, while speaking before 40,000 people a spokesperson from the Autonomous Collective of Dockworkers promised an unprecedented response if the Israelis assault the flotilla.

“If we lose contact with our boats, even for 20 minutes,” he said, “we will block all of Europe. From the Port of Genoa, nothing will leave anymore.” (Palestine Chronicle, Sept. 1).

The unionists said that every year, more than 13,000 containers leave the Port of Genoa for Israel.