Thousands attend ‘People’s Conference for Palestine’

By Martha Grevatt

September 5, 2025

Detroit

Over 4,000 Palestinians and allies took part in the second annual People’s Conference for Palestine, held in Detroit over Labor Day weekend. This year’s theme was “Gaza is the compass.”

As explained on the conference website: “This is our guiding principle for the Second Annual People’s Conference for Palestine. Gaza keeps our path true: it reminds us of our direction in the struggle and the sacrifices that have been made by the Palestinian people; it exposes the forces that we have to contend with on the path to liberation. For this reason, Zionism and imperialism are waging a continuous genocide on Gaza, and we, the people of the world, will fight at every turn to reject it.”

The conference was convened by the Palestinian Youth Movement, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, The People’s Forum, Al-Awda: The Palestine Right to Return Coalition, Palestinian Feminist Collective, Answer Coalition, U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights, Arab-American Anti-Discrimination Committee, People’s Center for Palestine, National Students for Justice in Palestine, Writers Against the War on Gaza and the Arab Resource Organizing Center.

Palestinian youth played a leading role in the conference, as did elders with decades in the struggle for liberation. Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, some denied visas, spoke by Zoom. Speakers also included participants in the student intifada and Jewish activists in solidarity with Palestine.

While giving details on the horrific genocidal atrocities taking place, speaker after speaker described the “sumud” — steadfastness — of the Palestinian people. They expressed optimism that liberation was on the horizon. There was a general sentiment, made in comments and echoed in applause, of solidarity with the Palestinian Resistance.

The program co-emcee called for a massive demonstration outside the United Nations on Sept. 26 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to address the General Assembly.

After the conference closed, many attendees who were still in Detroit on Labor Day marched with Labor for Palestine in the union parade.