PSUV leader: ‘We have the unity needed to confront any threat.’

September 11, 2025

Published by Resumen Latinoamericano on Sept. 8, 2025.

Translation: John Catalinotto.

The secretary general of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, reaffirmed that the Venezuelan people must be “prepared and alert on all fronts” to confront the U.S.’s military deployment in the Caribbean Sea.

Cabello also asserted that Venezuela has the unity necessary to face any threat. He placed particular emphasis on the fight against drug trafficking, accusing the “mafia” that governs Ecuador, led by President Daniel Noboa and his fruit companies, of being the world’s largest drug exporter. According to Cabello’’s calculations, as much as 60% of the world’s drugs pass through Ecuador.

The PSUV secretary general said that despite the “hard blow” represented by the death of Commander Hugo Chávez, the Venezuelan people have risen up on all fronts to forge their own destiny. In this regard, he celebrated the work of more than 300 young people who participated in the Basic Course on Revolutionary Resistance. He announced that the PSUV will prioritize the security of the nation.

Cabello also noted that the party’s Congress, to be held on September 11, will prepare the organization for a “new stage” that includes the “Transition to the People in Arms” and the armed struggle to preserve peace.

The leader also recalled that ultimately, “the best argument for the defense of the homeland is the truth and that those who invent accusations against Venezuela are the same ones who perpetrate crime.” The PSUV leader reaffirmed that the organization is the electoral vanguard, it will not lag behind in the defense of the homeland, accompanying the tasks of the Bolivarian National Militia.

Cabello, based on international reports, said that the United States, as the country with the highest drug consumption in the world, fails to carry out a real fight against drug trafficking. The U.S. is instead using this issue as a pretext to attack Venezuela.

In contrast, Cabello stated that his country combats drugs “wherever they come from and wherever they go,” with the difference that it does not execute people on the high seas. He also called on the U.S. Congress to investigate who is behind these operations.

Earlier, during a conference with national and international media, Venezuela’s Executive Vice President Delcy Rodríguez presented data that contradicts the prevailing narratives about Venezuela and its alleged involvement in international drug trafficking.

According to official international reports compiled over the last 27 consecutive years, Rodríguez emphasized that from 1999 to 2025, the Caribbean country remains absent from statistics that identify nations through which significant amounts of narcotics and drugs are shipped.