Sept. 25: No War Against Humanity! From Venezuela to Cuba to Nicaragua to Palestine

Riverside Church

490 Riverside Drive. New York, NY 10027 Thursday, September 25, 2025, seats at 6pm (In-person only event) REGISTRATION & ID REQUIRED! Register at: tinyurl.com/vznyc https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ no-to-war-against-humanity- from-venezuela-to-palestine- registration-1716229200739

Join us alongside the Simon Bolivar Institute for an event to discuss building a solidarity movement between the US and Venezuela, and the fight for oppressed people everywhere!

Speakers will include: Yvan Gil, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Blanca Eekhout, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples, Guests from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Palestine! United Solidarity with Venezuela includes the following groups and many others –

Antiwar Action Network, Bolivarian Circle, Venezuela Solidarity, U.S. Palestinian Community Network, United National Antiwar Coalition, Bronx Antiwar, SanctionsKill Campaign, December 12 Movement, Cuba Si,International Action Center, Venceramos Brigade, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, Americas Without Sanctions, U.S. Peace Council, Workers World Party