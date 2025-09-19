Sept. 25: No War Against Humanity! From Venezuela to Cuba to Nicaragua to Palestine
Riverside Church
490 Riverside Drive. New York, NY 10027
Thursday, September 25, 2025, seats at 6pm
(In-person only event)
Join us alongside the Simon Bolivar Institute for an event to discuss building a solidarity movement between the US and Venezuela, and the fight for oppressed people everywhere!
Speakers will include:
Yvan Gil, Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister
Blanca Eekhout, President of the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among Peoples,
Guests from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Palestine!
