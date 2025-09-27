Why the SanctionsKill campaign supports BDS

Below is the introductory paragraph and conclusion from a statement by SanctionsKill explaining the relationship between the group’s position against imperialist economic coercion and the grassroots activism against state oppression of peoples. The link to the full statement follows.

The SanctionsKill campaign was formed in 2019 to raise awareness of the human cost of the “sanctions” — actually economic coercive measures — imposed by the United States and its allies on over 40 countries, in which one-third of humanity lives. Our coalition of grassroots activists has exposed the suffering and death caused to populations targeted with these measures, particularly among children, the elderly, and people with health conditions.

We also strongly support the boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement advanced by Palestinian civil society as a legitimate way for grassroots activists around the world to pressure the settler-colonial state of Israel to comply with international law and recognize the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination. …

Conclusion

As hope grows for a Free Palestine sooner rather than later, it is time to lift the siege on Gaza that has been blocking desperately needed supplies since 2007. The “exorbitant sanctioning power of the US” on all the countries of the region — including Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, Libya — will also end as these countries find alternative trade and financial arrangements, such as the BRICS, and a new multipolar order emerges.

The BDS movement to end Zionist violence and the SanctionsKill campaign to abolish U.S. economic coercion are not separate causes but one movement for justice, sovereignty and human dignity. Together they embody grassroots power against imperialist violence. They are people-led projects of hope and liberation, demanding a future free from the economic coercion that results in genocide, collective punishment and colonial domination.

