Workers force Europe’s capitalists to act on Palestine

September 30, 2025

Generally the capitalist class and its state apparatus conduct themselves in a manner detrimental to workers and oppressed people. Yet sometimes there’s a deviation from this pattern. When that happens, it’s important to examine how the pressure from the working class pushed the bourgeoisie to take even minimal progressive action.

For example, governments of Italy and the Spanish state have sent warships to the Mediterranean Sea to act in the event of an attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla. This latest solidarity flotilla consists of over 50 boats from multiple countries, bound for Gaza to break through Israel’s blockade and deliver material aid.

This military action is unusual, especially for Italy’s right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. But something remarkable happened in Italy on Sept. 22: The workers and their unions, with support from students and youth, shut the country down! Port activity and transportation ground to a halt — not over economic conditions facing workers in Italy – but to demand an end to shipments of weapons to Israel.

This one-day general strike represents a qualitative change for the Palestine solidarity movement. A solidarity action at the point of production is the kind of development that makes capitalists afraid — very afraid. It means the working class is cutting into the bosses’ profit margin by waging a political strike.

So the Italian and Spanish governments have sent a total of three ships to accompany the flotilla. However, this is a limited gesture to offer rescue assistance if the boats are attacked and crew members are harmed.

Now the Italian government has attempted to pressure flotilla organizers to make a compromise. They are being asked to abandon their mission before reaching Gaza, turning the aid over to the Catholic Church for delivery to Palestine. This “means admitting that you let a government operate illegally without being able to do anything,” a flotilla spokesperson told Italian media. (jns.org, Sept. 28)

Meanwhile, a number of European countries (Italy is not among them) have agreed just this month to recognize a Palestinian state. This includes the British government, which in July “proscribed” Palestine Action, making it illegal not only to belong to that group but to defend its right to free speech or donate to it. Almost 1,000 people have been arrested since the organization was banned; more have signed forms that they are willing to risk arrest at the next protest. Recently, a judge ruled in favor of Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori’s request for judicial review of the proscription, but the British government is challenging that decision.

With the recent shifts from Britain and France, four of five “permanent” members of the United Nations Security Council have said they would recognize a Palestinian state.

However, given the Palestinian Authority’s animosity to the Palestinian Resistance and the fact that the Resistance rejects a “two-state” scenario that leaves the Zionist state in place, this is not such a huge step forward. The countries that have only recently recognized Palestine are reacting to pressure coming from a truly massive movement against the genocide in Gaza. Plus, any action the Security Council takes on Palestine can be vetoed by the United States.

The real news is that dockworkers from Italy, Spain, France, Greece, Cyprus, Morocco and Germany met in Genoa, Italy, on Sept. 27– – 28 to map out future worker actions in solidarity with Gaza.

Regardless of how the European capitalist states vacillate on Palestine, the working class is right to stay in the streets, acting independently of any government on this critical issue.