Hamas condemns Zionist attack on Sumud Flotilla

October 2, 2025

The following statement from Hamas was posted by Resistance News Network on Oct. 1, 2025.

The occupation army’s interception of the Sumud Flotilla and the arrest of activists is piracy and terrorism, and will increase the anger of the world’s peoples.

The interception by the zionist occupation navy of the Flotilla of Steadfastness ships in international waters, and the arrest of the accompanying activists and journalists, constitutes a treacherous assault and a crime of piracy and maritime terrorism against civilians; it adds to the sordid record of the occupation’s crimes. It is a barbaric aggression that targeted international solidarity activists who were on an urgent humanitarian mission to deliver emergency aid to our besieged people in the Gaza Strip, who have been subjected to genocide and systematic starvation for two years.

We condemn in the strongest terms this barbaric aggression launched by the enemy army against the Flotilla of Steadfastness, and we affirm that the occupation navy’s interception of the Sumud Flotilla is a criminal act that must be condemned by all free people of the world.

We salute the courage of the free activists and their insistence on breaking the siege on our people, and we call upon the free people of the world to organize popular events and protests condemning this crime, to express international anger and denunciation towards the occupation’s aggressions, and to demand their immediate cessation.

We call on the United Nations and the international community to assume their legal and moral responsibilities in condemning the occupation and its piracy, to take urgent steps to protect the solidarity activists and their ships, and to work diligently to stop the crime of genocide and starvation imposed on our Palestinian people, and to hold the occupation leaders accountable for their continuous crimes against all humanity.