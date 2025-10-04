After two years of Gaza genocide, Tune-in Sunday, Oct 5 Evaluation 11am EDT / 8am PDT

Sunday, October 5

After two years of Gaza genocide, finding a path to peace and liberation

By International Manifesto Group

This webinar will assess the current situation and attempt to identify key factors supporting the objectives of peace & national liberation

Date and time

Sunday, October 5 at 11am EDT / 8am PDT / 4pm Britain

Location

Online

REGISTRATION LINK:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/after-two-years-of-gaza-genocide-finding-a-path-to-peace-and-liberation-tickets-1753815773189?aff=oddtdtcreator

Speakers

Mohammed Marandi (Professor, University of Tehran)

(Professor, University of Tehran) Ben Norton (Investigative journalist and broadcaster)

(Investigative journalist and broadcaster) Sara Flounders (Co-director of the International Action Center)

(Co-director of the International Action Center) Charles Xu (Qiao Collective)

(Qiao Collective) Matteo Capasso (Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Northwest University, China)

(Professor of Middle Eastern Studies, Northwest University, China) Sami AlBanna (Political analyst)

(Political analyst) Wang Xuejun (Vice President, Chinese Political Economy Society)

(Vice President, Chinese Political Economy Society) Moderator: Radhika Desai (Professor, University of Manitoba, Convenor of the International Manifesto Group)

About this event

Gaza has now endured two years of genocidal assault, with the Israeli regime openly pursuing a campaign of extermination and ethnic cleansing. The humanitarian situation is catastrophic, with no obvious end in sight.

Nevertheless, the Palestinian resistance forces and the people of Gaza continue to stand strong, demonstrating extraordinary resilience and courage. The Axis of Resistance, though battered by US and Israeli assaults, fights on. People the world over are expressing their solidarity with Palestine, and Zionism has been exposed for the racist, colonialist, ethno-supremacist ideology it is. In supporting and arming Israel’s genocide in Gaza, the US and its allies have further discredited themselves at home and abroad, contributing to a major crisis of legitimacy for the imperialist world order.

This webinar will assess the current situation and attempt to identify the key factors supporting the objectives of peace and national liberation. What are the prospects for a ceasefire? What is the role of Iran, Yemen and Hezbollah? How does the struggle for Palestine connect to the overall multipolar and anti-imperialist struggle? How can the international solidarity movement be most effective?