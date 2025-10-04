Hamas response to Trump’s so‑called peace proposal

By Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement

October 3, 2025

Resistance News Network posted the following Hamas Movement’s response to the proposal from President Donald Trump on Oct. 3, 2025.

Out of keenness to stop the aggression and the war of extermination to which our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip are being subjected, and based on national responsibility, and out of concern for the constants, rights, and supreme interests of our people, the Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” conducted in-depth consultations within its leadership institutions, wide-ranging consultations with Palestinian factions and forces, and consultations with brother mediators and friends, to reach a responsible position in dealing with the plan of U.S. President Donald Trump.

After extensive study, the Movement has made its decision and submitted its following response to the brother mediators:

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, and the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for an immediate halt to the war on the Gaza Strip, the exchange of prisoners, the immediate entry of aid, the rejection of the occupation of the Strip, and the rejection of the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

In this context, and in a manner that achieves a cessation of the war and a complete withdrawal from the Strip, the Movement announces its approval to release all “israeli” captives, living and deceased, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, provided that the field conditions for the exchange process are secured. In this regard, the Movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details thereof.

The Movement also renews its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats) based on Palestinian national consensus and based on Arab and Islamic support.

As for the other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, this is linked to a comprehensive national position and based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and it will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework of which Hamas will be a part and to which it will contribute with full responsibility.