A joint statement from Palestinian Resistance factions

October 11, 2025

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — the three powers — issued a joint statement on Oct. 10, 2025, posted by Resistance News Network.

O our noble Palestinian people:

In light of the announcement of the first phase of the agreement to stop and end the war of genocide and the marathon negotiations that the factions undertook to reach this national achievement, the three powers extend a salute of honor and reverence to the masses of our great people, especially our people in the Gaza Strip, who faced the most heinous zionist crimes with legendary steadfastness and resolve.

We also salute all the martyrs and prisoners, their families, the families of the missing and every child, girl, mother, young man, elder and displaced person who stood firm on their land despite the tragedies, genocide, starvation, massacres, the suffering of displacement and the agonies of living amidst the destruction of the basics of daily life. We affirm that their steadfastness is a living symbol of our people’s will and unbreakable determination and proof that their will is stronger than any zionist machine of destruction.

The resilience of the resistance fighters and all our people — including medical, ambulance and civil defense crews, journalists, the displaced and others — has thwarted the plans for displacement and uprooting and has recorded an immortal lesson in steadfastness and defiance that will remain engraved on the brightest pages of Palestinian history. The awe-inspiring scenes of our displaced people returning to Gaza City and the massive gatherings in its streets, camps and destroyed alleys are but an embodiment of the will of a people who reject forced migration and insist on returning and living on their land despite the immense destruction.

We also praise the heroism of the resistance, which stood tall and proud amidst the rubble, withstood the destructive machine of the occupation, broke the enemy’s morale and inflicted heavy losses upon it through its specific operations. This confirms that the will of our people and the heroes of the resistance are stronger than all attempts at oppression and destruction and that the enemy, for over two years, could not break the steadfastness and will of this resistance, despite all the weapons and the massive, lethal war machine it possesses.

The three powers also extend a salute of pride and honor to the support fronts in Yemen, Lebanon, the Islamic Republic of Iran and Iraq, who stood by our people and their resistance and offered martyrs on the path to Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa.

The three powers also express their deep appreciation for the tremendous efforts made by the brotherly mediators (Egypt, Qatar, Turkey) and all who supported this path, calling on the American side and all mediators to continue applying pressure to ensure the occupation’s commitment to all clauses of the agreement and to prevent any deviation from them in the slightest.

We highly value the unprecedented global solidarity movement that stood by our people, raising its voice to reject the genocide and to prosecute the occupation’s crimes. We affirm that the solidarity of free peoples with Palestine and Gaza is a powerful message that our people’s cause is a global political and humanitarian issue. This global support represents a significant moral boost for our resisting people and confirms that the occupation is a rogue entity that has become isolated and besieged, a state which must be increased and escalated.

‘A partial achievement in ending the suffering’

The powers clarify that, despite the occupation’s persistent attempts to derail the negotiation process and obstruct the agreement and Netanyahu’s efforts to prolong the war and quash any chance to stop the aggression, the Palestinian negotiating delegation kept the demands of our people to stop the war of genocide at the forefront of its concerns. It has so far reached an agreement to implement the first phase of this path, which is a fundamental step toward our people’s urgent demand: the final cessation of the criminal war, an end to the aggression on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation and the lifting of the siege.

What we have achieved represents a political and security failure for the occupation’s plans and a shattering of its goals to impose displacement and uprooting. It is a partial achievement in ending the suffering of our people and freeing hundreds of our heroic female and male prisoners from the occupation’s jails, in a step that expresses the strength of the resistance, the unity of the national position, and our people’s insistence on achieving their freedom and dignity.

When we engaged in this negotiation process amidst a war of genocide, our eyes were fixed on the suffering of our people, who are facing unprecedented horrors of killing, destruction, genocide and starvation. We acted with the highest sense of national responsibility, despite the level of bias in favor of the occupier, in order to open a new horizon for life in Gaza and for our steadfast people rooted there. The negotiation path and the mechanism for implementing the agreement still require high national vigilance and precise, around-the-clock follow-up to ensure the success of this phase. We will continue to work with high responsibility with the mediators to ensure the occupation is bound to what protects our people’s rights and ends their suffering.

We have made great and strenuous efforts to release all female and male prisoners and the leaders of the national prisoners’ movement. However, the occupation, as is its habit, thwarted the release of a significant number of them.

Despite this, we chose to proceed with implementing the agreement to ensure the halt of the war of genocide against our people and to prevent the enemy from continuing its collective extermination. We pledge to our people and the families of the prisoners that the issue of freeing all of them will remain at the top of our national priorities, and we will never abandon them. We also congratulate our people on the freedom of this blessed group of our prisoners and heroes.

‘We affirm continuing the resistance in all its forms’

Our steadfast people, this stage represents an opportunity to enhance social solidarity within the Gaza Strip by supporting affected families, securing the necessities of daily life and activating frameworks of cooperation between factions, society and relevant local and international institutions, creating a resilient and unified environment capable of facing all challenges and preserving our people’s steadfastness.

We renew the call for unity and national responsibility, to embark on a unified national political path with all powers and factions. We are working in cooperation with gracious Egyptian efforts to hold an urgent and comprehensive national meeting for the next step after the ceasefire to unify the Palestinian position, formulate a comprehensive national strategy and rebuild our national institutions on the foundations of partnership, credibility and transparency.

We also stress our categorical rejection of any foreign guardianship and affirm that determining the form of governance for the Gaza Strip and the foundations of its institutions’ work is an internal Palestinian matter to be jointly decided by the national components of our people. We are prepared to benefit from Arab and international participation in the areas of reconstruction, recovery and development support, in a way that promotes a dignified life for our people and preserves their rights to their land.

In conclusion, at this decisive historical moment, we renew our loyalty to the martyrs, prisoners, wounded and resistance fighters. We affirm our unwavering adherence to our people’s rights to their land, homeland, holy sites and dignity and our insistence on continuing the resistance in all its forms until all our rights are achieved, foremost among them the removal of the occupation, self-determination and the establishment of a fully sovereign and independent state with Al-Quds as its capital.