Hamas announcement on the ceasefire agreement

The following statement from Hamas was released on Oct. 9, 2025:

Following responsible and serious negotiations conducted by the Movement and the Palestinian resistance factions regarding President Trump’s proposal in Sharm El Sheikh, aimed at achieving a halt to the war of extermination against our Palestinian people and the withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces reaching an agreement that stipulates ending the war on Gaza, the withdrawal of the occupation from it, the entry of aid, and the exchange of prisoners.

We highly appreciate the efforts of the mediating brothers in Qatar, Egypt and Turkey, and we also value the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump aimed at permanently stopping the war and the complete withdrawal of the occupation from the Gaza Strip.

We call upon President Trump, the guarantor states of the agreement, and various Arab, Islamic, and international parties, to compel the occupation government to fully implement the requirements of the agreement, and not allow it to evade or procrastinate in applying what has been agreed upon.

We salute our great people in the Gaza Strip, in Al-Quds and the West Bank, and inside and outside the homeland, who recorded unparalleled positions of glory, heroism, and honor, and confronted the fascist occupation projects that targeted them and their national rights; these great sacrifices and stances thwarted the plans of the “Israeli” occupation for subjugation and displacement.

We affirm that the sacrifices of our people will not be in vain, and that we will remain faithful to the covenant, and will not abandon our people’s national rights until freedom, independence, and self-determination are achieved.

Islamic Resistance Movement – Hamas