Philly rage and resistance Oct 7 rally

By Joe Piette

October 10, 2025

Hundreds rallied under the theme of “Reject normalization. honor the martyrs, uplift resistance!” on Oct 7 in Philadelphia. Organized by the Philly Palestine Coalition, protesters started the march at arms-supplier-to-Israel Day & Zimmermann at North 15th and Spring Garden streets. As some activists held up signs in Arabic, Chinese, English and Spanish, they marched through Chinatown chanting in Mandarin “Free, Free Palestine!” Others held mock shrouds representing children killed by Israel in the genocide in Gaza.

Yelling in unison “F–k ICE! Free Palestine!” they stopped at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office for a rally against detention of migrant workers and deportations. As some youth held up a “Jewish students say stop starving Gaza” banner, the demonstrators held a final rally at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. Its Executive Director Dan Radmor is pro-genocide against Palestinians and a veteran of the Israeli Occupation Force’s infamous Unit 8200.

–Report and photos by Joe Piette