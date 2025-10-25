Denver No Kings: Protesters take up Palestine, cutbacks, ICE attacks

By Viviana Weinstein

October 22, 2025

Over 15,000 people gathered at the Colorado’s capitol building in Denver. Numerous marchers wore costumes as chickens, dinosaurs and other cartoon animals, holding signs saying “I am Antifa,” to poke fun at Trump’s obsession with the loosely organized anti-fascist “organization.” Other signs pointed to the fascist ICE agents who are running amok, attacking residents in U.S. cities including those where Trump is federalizing the National Guard to cause fear among people of color. Protesters voiced anger at Trump’s unconstitutional acts.

There is anger in Denver against the jailing of immigrants and immigrant activists, away from their families – and facing the continual threat of deportation. One, Jeanette Vizguerra, has been held in the for-profit detention center, run by Geo in Aurora, Colorado, for over six months with no end in sight. The ICE stormtroopers, attacking while masked and wearing no name badges, have been called “Gestapo” as the U.S. moves deeper into fascism.

Jewish Voice for Peace and the Palestine Coalition, including members of Doctors Against Genocide, marched in support of Gaza and all Palestinians. The recent “ceasefire” in which the Israelis continue to kill Palestinian children in Gaza and allow only a handful of the 600 aid trucks per day agreed-upon shows that Israel, a country that commits genocide, cannot be trusted to honor agreements or tell the truth. For Palestinians, ceasefire often means, “We cease … and they fire.”

A badly needed reprieve from massive bombing will be over soon if food, water and lifesaving needs are not met and the daily toll of Israeli Occupation Forces killings increases. Israel will always blame it on the Resistance which the Zionist state wants to disarm. The solidarity movement must stop the flow of U.S. arms and disarm Israel, not the Resistance, which is defending the Palestinian people.

In the last few days the Denver Post has written articles about local food banks in crisis due to increased demand and lack of federal funds. An announcement was made that there will be no food stamps on Nov. 1 due to the shutdown of the federal government. Thousands of people are losing their jobs and there are looming massive cuts to Medicaid and housing assistance. The government plans to double and triple premiums for people insured under the Affordable Care Act.

The massive numbers of people in every state who have come out point to reasonable fear of the destabilizing economic situation workers face and anger at the attacks on workers’ and everyone’s democratic rights.