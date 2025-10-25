Israel continues its war crimes

October 24, 2025

The following statement was posted by The Cradle on Oct. 19, 2025.

In a new statement, Hamas says it has fully abided by the ceasefire agreement signed in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 9, 2025, under the sponsorship of Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the U.S., while Israel has “deliberately and repeatedly” violated the deal from day one. The movement stated that it has provided mediators with documented evidence, photos and lists of violations.

Targeting civilians

Hamas accused Israeli forces of “deliberately targeting civilians in permitted areas,” resulting in 46 Palestinians killed and 132 injured as of 2:30 p.m., Oct. 18, with half of the casualties being women, children and the elderly. Among the victims was the Abu Shaban family, which was completely wiped out in a single attack. Hamas said these acts are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to “undermine the agreement.”

Encroachment beyond the yellow line

The statement said Israeli forces continue to control and attack within an area 600 to 1,500 meters beyond the agreed “yellow line,” firing artillery, using drones and blocking the return of displaced civilians. Hamas said the targeted zone covers around 45 square kilometers, calling this a “flagrant breach of the withdrawal line.”

Blocking humanitarian aid

Hamas accused Israel of severely restricting humanitarian access, including a near-total ban on key food items such as meat, poultry and livestock. Fuel deliveries reached only 7.1% of agreed levels, and entry of agricultural inputs and solar equipment was also blocked. Additionally, the Zikim crossing was closed, further choking aid delivery.

Preventing infrastructure repair

The group said Israel has blocked the entry of essential equipment for restoring electricity, water, sewage and communications networks, as well as construction materials and cash liquidity for banks. It also barred medical and civil defense equipment, delaying critical reconstruction efforts.

Prisoner commitments

Hamas said Israel continues to delay the release of women and children from its prisons, has failed to provide accurate lists of detainees or the names of hundreds of Palestinians whose bodies remain withheld and has blocked families of released detainees exiled abroad from leaving the West Bank to reunite with their loved ones. The statement added that prisoners have faced systematic abuse, including beatings, torture and humiliation even after their release.

Abuse of bodies

Hamas said it received the bodies of 150 Palestinians, some of whom were handcuffed, blindfolded or showed signs of execution and crushing under Israeli machinery. Many of the bodies remain unidentified. Hamas demanded the urgent entry of DNA testing equipment and heavy machinery to recover additional bodies still trapped under rubble, stressing that these actions are war crimes and crimes against humanity that require international accountability.

Hamas reaffirmed its full commitment to the agreement and urged mediators to pressure Israel to respect and implement all its terms. It held Israel fully responsible for any deterioration or collapse of the ceasefire and called on the international community to act urgently to stop these violations and ensure the deal’s enforcement.