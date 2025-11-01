Palestinian factions condemn ceasefire violations, hold U.S. responsible for massacres

October 31, 2025

Resistance News Network posted the following statements on Oct. 29, 2025.

Palestinian factions issued a series of statements condemning the occupation’s clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, citing “horrific massacres” and the “brutal shelling” of civilian areas and displacement tents. The groups uniformly held the “israeli” occupation and the U.S. administration responsible for the aggression.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (PIJ) stated that while resistance factions “fully complied” with the agreement from the first moment, the occupation continues its “policy of assassinations” and daily violations. The PIJ uniquely accused the occupation of “obstructing the recovery of its own soldiers’ bodies” in an attempt to “mislead public opinion and blame the resistance.” It demanded that mediators take a “firm and serious stance” and that the U.S. administration “oblige the occupation” to comply, rather than “justify its violations.”

The Palestinian Mujahideen Movement described the “cowardly zionist massacres” as a “manifestation” of the government’s violation of the truce. It accused the enemy of “marketing flimsy pretexts and ridiculous allegations” to continue its crimes, doing so to “fulfill the desire of the criminal zionist right wing” to prolong the war. The movement held the U.S. administration “fully responsible” and insisted it must “rein in” the enemy, not “provide cover for its crimes.”

The Ahrar Movement asserted that the occupation’s “insistence on violating” the agreement “confirms to the international community the Nazism of the occupation and its leaders.” The group held the U.S. administration and President Trump responsible for the crimes of “Nazi Netanyahu,” whom it accused of waging a genocide war for “political ends and fear of going to jail.” The movement demanded that the U.N. and Security Council take “practical action to rein in the occupation.”

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) described Netanyahu’s “bloody rampage” as an act committed “with a political cover and a green light” from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The DFLP argued that Netanyahu is “exploiting the vagueness” and lack of detail in the Sharm el-Sheikh agreement to impose his own interpretation. In a unique critique, the Front also pointed to the “collective Palestinian leadership vacuum” in managing the truce and called for a “unified national Palestinian team” to navigate the next phase.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) held the U.S. administration “fully responsible” for the “horrific massacres” against “defenseless civilians,” stating the attacks resulted in “tens of martyrs, including 24 children.” The PFLP called the targeting of civilian homes and tents a “stain on the conscience of humanity.” It specifically cited President Donald Trump’s recent statements justifying the crimes under “self-defense” and using the language of “revenge,” calling this a “full partnership in these crimes.” The Front urged free people in the world to launch an escalating popular movement to prosecute occupation leaders as war criminals.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem asserted that the occupation’s behavior reflects a clear disrespect for the mediators and guarantor countries, calling on the parties that met in Sharm El-Sheikh to take urgent action.