U.S. Veterans condemn Israel’s blatant ceasefire violations

By Veterans For Peace

October 28, 2025

See veteransforpeace.org.

Veterans For Peace unequivocally condemns Israel’s gross violations of the ceasefire in Gaza. We demand that the Trump administration pressure Israel to abide by the ceasefire agreement; to end all attacks on Gazans; and to allow abundant aid (at least 600 trucks a day) into Gaza. We call upon the president and U.S. Congress to cut off all military aid to Israel.

We further call on U.S. political leaders to secure the freedom of Mohammed Ibrahim, a 16-year-old U.S. citizen who was kidnapped from his bed while visiting family in the West Bank last February and whom Israel continues to hold in a notorious torture prison.

Israel’s gross violations of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, including aerial bombing and artillery barrages, have killed over 100 Palestinians — including many children — in the first two-and-a-half weeks of the “ceasefire,” causing fear and panic among Gaza’s civilian population.

Israel has also blocked promised food and humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. Only 90 of the agreed 600 trucks are being allowed to enter Gaza daily, when more like 900 truckloads are needed to alleviate starvation and misery as cold weather arrives. Israel justifies its continued attacks and withholding of aid by making unsubstantiated claims of Hamas’ violations.

Israel has a long history of violating ceasefire agreements. Despite agreeing to a complete withdrawal from Lebanon last November, Israel continues to occupy Lebanese territory, where it carries out aerial bombing and drone strikes almost daily.

Israel clearly intends to continue its genocidal policies against the Palestinian people and to destroy any possibility of a Palestinian state. President Trump’s self-declared “historic peace deal” is nothing of the sort, but rather a recipe for permanent neocolonial occupation.

Trump was forced to push for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the Israeli government was forced to agree to it because of international condemnation and the growing isolation of both Israel and the U.S. Only continuing international pressure — including within the U.S. — will bring about real peace and allow the Palestinian people to determine their own future.

Veterans For Peace calls for sustained resistance to the continuing U.S. – Israeli genocide in Gaza. We call on all our members, friends and allies to put real pressure on the White House, Congress, all political parties, weapons manufacturers and corporations that are facilitating and profiting from genocide.

We must Boycott, Divest and Sanction all entities doing business with apartheid Israel. We know that the genocide in Palestine cannot continue without massive U.S. weapons shipments, billions of dollars of U.S. aid and investment and U.S. military and political support. We must disrupt business as usual until we finally put an end to U.S. complicity in genocide. Then, and only then, will Palestine be free.

Free, free Palestine!

No more genocide in our name!