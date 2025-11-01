Venezuela: Armed Forces activate defense points in nine states

October 27, 2025

On Oct. 23 Resumen Latinoamericano published this article written in Caracas, Venezuela’s capital. Given the threat of imminent U.S. military attack on Venezuela, Colombia and other sovereign countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, The International Action Center is increasing its coverage from that region.

Translation: John Catalinotto

The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) activated the Costa Independencia 200 Defense Exercise, with the installation of 73 action points in nine states across the country.

The deployment was supervised by G/J Vladimir Padrino López, vice president for the sector of Defense and Sovereignty. Padrino López led the maneuvers together with the 433rd mobile detachment of the Bolivarian National Guard (GNB), in a civic-military-police exercise.

In this regard, Padrino López commented that the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB implemented a rapid decision-making process, which allowed for the immediate deployment of resources and forces in the states of Zulia, Falcón, Carabobo, Aragua, Miranda, La Guaira, Anzoátegui, Nueva Esparta, and Sucre [nearly the entire Caribbean coast].

“So, last night at midnight, after receiving the instruction, the strategic operational commander gave instructions to all commanders at all levels. The rapid decision-making process was implemented and, of course, the rapid deployment of resources and forces in nine states, with 73 previously planned positions,” Padrino López explained.

He also highlighted the preventive and sovereign nature of the operation, aimed at strengthening territorial defense and the capacity to respond to any external threat.

“This exercise reaffirms the FANB’s willingness to protect our coasts, our sovereignty and our peace. It is a demonstration of national cohesion, strategic unity and commitment to the Venezuelan people,” he said.

He also highlighted the historic role of the Bolivarian National Guard in defending institutions and civil peace, especially in the face of violent actions that have targeted public spaces, hospitals and essential services.

“We must remember the efforts made by the National Guard to keep the homeland alive. Let us remember the events of 2014 and 2017, when terrorists — and we must clearly differentiate between terrorists and protesters — attacked hospitals, schools and public transportation. The National Guard was there on the front lines, with the support of the entire FANB, facing aggression and offenses with courage and commitment,” he said.

Padrino López also reiterated that Venezuela’s strategic objective is to achieve supreme social happiness in peace, without external domination or aggression.

“We are constantly working by taking the initiative, on productivity, on social issues, on popular movements, in the armed forces and on national cohesion. We are forming Bolivarian militias and strengthening them, activating the productive and commercial apparatus. All the living forces of the state, the nation and society are working to ensure that Venezuela exists as a free and sovereign homeland,” he emphasized.

Finally, he specified that Venezuela is a country that wants to live in peace and happiness.

“We do not want happiness on our knees, and we do not want happiness in slavery. We need to live in peace, without domination, without aggression. That is what Venezuela wants, that is what the people of Venezuela want,” he concluded.