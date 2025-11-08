By Susan Abulhawa

November 7, 2025

I am announcing a forthcoming anthology, “Every Moment is a Life: Gaza in the Time of Genocide,” published by One Signal Publishers and available for pre-order at any bookseller.

This book was born from a series of eight writing workshops that I held in Gaza with young people under the auspices of the Culture & Free Thought Association (CFTA) in 2024.

The collection comprises short stories from 18 talented individuals. Each is a small window into their lives as they struggle to survive a genocide. You’ll read about waiting in line to use a shared bathroom or to buy bread; about letting go of a precious bed frame to have firewood; about childbirth, friendship, a cup of coffee by the sea and delirium born of chaotic thoughts; about losing an aunt, rescuing clothes, mending a shoe, going from tent to tent, finding transportation, buying diapers, hiding books and the terror of getting detained when you’re deaf; about raising someone else’s toddler; about family and a prayer to have something left.

I’m grateful to my friend, renowned author Huzama Habayeb, who edited the Arabic originals once we compiled all the stories. I’m proud of each of the wonderful writers who contributed to the book. And I’m honored to play a part in ensuring that Palestinians in Gaza tell their own stories, in their own voices, with an understanding and intimacy that no one but they possess.

Watch the video produced by renowned videographer Sunny Singh about this new book at tinyurl.com/5n7c37ca.