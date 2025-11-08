‘The U.S. plan may stop the war in Gaza … but it will not create peace.’

November 4, 2025

The Department of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued the following statement on Nov. 1, 2025.

A message from the “Department of International Relations of the D.F.L.P”: To political institutions, international organizations, popular frameworks, and the global public opinion

Greetings and respect,

As part of our continuous follow-up on the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation army against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, we send you this message out of our firm belief in the necessity of presenting international public opinion — with all its political and popular components — with the truth about the situation in Gaza and the West Bank and to refute the claims propagated by U.S. and Israeli circles about “ending the war” and “achieving peace.”

The U.S. plan announced by President Trump, under the pretext of halting the aggression and creating conditions for a comprehensive settlement, was in reality a response to mounting global pressure — not a result of genuine conviction on the part of Israel and its partner, the United States, to end the humanitarian catastrophe.

Although the plan appears outwardly as an initiative to cease fire, its actual content reproduces the same Israeli standards that reduce the Palestinian cause to a mere “security issue” and ignore the root causes of the conflict — occupation, settlement expansion, displacement and the denial of the Palestinian people’s national rights.

1) The fascism of the occupation rejects stopping the killing:

From the moment the U.S. plan was announced, many around the world assumed that the Israeli occupation would show genuine commitment leading to an end to the cycle of mass killing — especially in light of repeated U.S. statements that “the war is over.”

However, the reality on the ground quickly proved otherwise: The killing machine did not stop, and the aggression took on new forms — continuous bombardment, suffocating blockade and the prevention of humanitarian aid entry — in blatant defiance of all humanitarian conventions.

This behavior clearly reflects the nature of the fascist regime ruling Israel, which refuses any political or legal commitment.

Historical experience with Israel proves that we are dealing with a colonial occupying power that disregards U.N. resolutions, international positions and even court rulings. Each passing day reveals more of its arrogance, brutality and disdain for the international community, which continues to limit itself to statements and appeals without exerting real pressure.

Therefore, the entire international system — in all its political, legal and economic dimensions — is called upon today to increase its pressure on Israel to compel it to permanently end the war and respect its obligations under international humanitarian law.

2) Israeli attempts to escape isolation:

It was possible to reach an agreement similar to the U.S. plan more than a year ago, were it not for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government — in partnership with the religious fascist figures such as [Finance Minister] Bezalel Smotrich and [Minister of National Security Itamar] Ben-Gvir — deliberately sabotaging every international initiative.

Today, as Israel’s international isolation deepens, its leaders are attempting to use the ongoing massacres in Gaza as a counter-pressure tactic to escape their moral and political exposure and to reimpose their misleading narrative of a “right to self-defense” against an unarmed, besieged population.

But the world no longer believes these lies, now that the truth about Israel has been exposed — as a racist, settler-colonial regime that uses massacres and bloodshed to pursue its ambitions of annexation, expulsion and the establishment of what it calls the “Greater Talmudic Israel.”

3) Netanyahu – Emptying the plan of its content:

The head of Israeli fascism, Netanyahu, has clearly expressed his intentions toward the U.S. plan — namely, his insistence on continuing the genocidal war and emptying the negotiations of any real substance to serve his political goals.

His bloody maneuvers in Gaza reflect a dual crisis:

– Appeasing his extremist allies, attempting to satisfy Smotrich and Gvir by managing negotiations under fire.

– Evading pressure: trying to appease President Trump in one way or another.

– The price: In both cases, it is the civilians in Gaza who pay the highest price.

4) Manipulating Palestinian blood:

This manipulation of Palestinian blood — between the United States and Israel — through a declared discourse of “peace” alongside ongoing massacres on the ground — exposes Israel’s bad faith and the U.S.’s lack of will to compel it to stop the aggression. This raises deep doubts, among our people and across the world, regarding:

– The credibility of the occupation government, its seriousness in committing to the U.S. plan.

– The impartiality of the U.S. mediator, whose record in Palestine and the region demonstrates a consistent lack of neutrality and a permanent bias toward Israeli aggression and arrogance.

5) Breaching the agreement and the war of starvation:

From the moment Palestinian factions agreed to the U.S. plan, it was made clear to the mediators that engagement with it could not be as a single package.

Some clauses are humanitarian in nature and require immediate implementation — such as the release of prisoners, urgent entry of humanitarian aid and withdrawal of occupation forces.

Other, more complex files — like the return of Israeli captives’ remains — require special negotiations, especially given the widespread destruction hindering the recovery of thousands of Palestinian bodies.

The international community should have condemned Israel’s attempts to exploit these complexities to evade its obligations for a full withdrawal from Gaza and its recurring threats to resume war whenever faced with political or legal pressure.

Despite the full commitment of the Palestinian factions to implementing the first stage of the plan, Israel responded with escalations that resulted in the martyrdom of dozens of civilians and the continuation of the starvation policy.

Accordingly, we reaffirm our people’s right in Gaza to determine their own destiny and national future — within the framework of national unity, through the establishment of a local national body composed of Gaza’s residents to manage the recovery phase, under the reference of the Palestine Liberation Organization and in coordination with the Palestinian government.

We categorically reject any form of international mandate or trusteeship over Gaza.

6) No peace without ending the occupation:

The U.S. plan seeks to end the war in Gaza according to Israeli terms — but it does not aim to create lasting or genuine peace in the region.

The nations of the world, especially those supporting Israel, must avoid repeating past mistakes by ignoring the real cause of the conflict: the Israeli occupation.

Stability in the region can only be achieved through principles that have become clear to all nations, organizations and international bodies — foremost among them:

– Clear and explicit recognition of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people, as stipulated in international resolutions.

– Restoration of the territorial unity of the State of Palestine between the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and rejection of any separation between them.

– The departure of the occupation and its settlers and the dismantling of all settlements.

– The establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital, on a unified and contiguous territory free of barriers or obstacles.