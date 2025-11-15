Hamas leader: ‘The seventh of October erased the false narrative’

By Hamas – Islamic Resistance Movement

November 10, 2025

Hamas leader Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya made the following speech — posted by the Resistance News Network — at the Arab National Congress in Beirut, Lebanon, on November 7, 2025.

Gaza calls out to you and addresses you, Gaza which represented the nation, Gaza which called out and stood in the face of tyranny when the forces of evil and aggression wanted to erase our cause and obliterate the identity of our people.

Our Palestinian people in Gaza and everywhere stood to declare to history: that this great people will not accept oblivion and that this people is alive and enduring, pursuing its rights until it achieves them, and it will surely achieve them, God willing.

The Al-Aqsa Flood was a restoration of dignity against every aggression and a response to the marginalization of the Palestinian issue, the attempts to obliterate it, and the efforts to impose a new reality — and even build a new Middle East. Then came the seventh of October to declare: Without the rights of the Palestinian people, there will be no security or stability. Without the establishment of the Palestinian state, the return of Palestinian refugees and self-determination for the Palestinian people, the region will not calm down, living hearts will not calm down, and humanity will not calm down as it demands, struggles and stands by the Palestinian people.

Gaza is wounded today, but it is great at the same time; Gaza that is picking up its pieces, Gaza whose children are searching for shelter, Gaza whose children are searching for a drink of water, a piece of bread and a dose of medicine, Gaza that is searching for life among the rubble of homes and the sands stained with the blood of our Palestinian martyrs.

Today Gaza, which has inscribed a shining history with its resistance fighters and its steadfast people, calls on you to stand with it and for us to continue together on the path toward achieving our legitimate national goals.

The seventh of October erased the false narrative. The seventh of October redrew the true narrative that awakened humanity and the human conscience, so humanity called out across the East and West, and people gathered, and free people rallied around our cause and our people, denouncing the crimes of the occupation, its arrogance and its tyranny, its killing of children, its killing of women, its burning of homes and its destruction of resources, thinking that by doing so it would obliterate the cause of Palestine, but far, far from it.

Palestine will remain, just as Gaza has remained despite the aggression with its sea, its men, its women, its children and its sands, and the oppression and occupation will vanish, God willing.

O free people, who were with us side-by-side, in your positions, with your pens, in your lectures, in your meetings, in your words, in your media, whether settled or traveling, you were with us, and we feel you, dear brothers and sisters.

‘Our nation is on a promising path’

The seventh of October scripted a heroic epic inside Palestine and on its borders when the entire nation participated, each according to their capacity, in confronting this aggression. In a single day, the zionist aggression received strikes of varying strengths and types from several places to confirm the reality that the united nation can liberate Palestine, and a fragmented nation loses Palestine and its resources.

After the halt of the aggression on Gaza, after the halt of the bloody cascade on Gaza, we all bear a great historical responsibility toward Gaza and its future; for hands to reach out to it with kindness and for resources to be extended to it, so that Gaza may live in new health, new reconstruction and new rebuilding, for Gaza to continue, with Palestine, Al-Quds [Jerusalem], the nation and our people, the march of return and the march of liberation, God willing.

Today, with the world roused against the zionist enemy, it is required of us that it remains in the circle of legal pursuit and all forms of pursuit; that we drag its leaders to war crimes tribunals for the crimes against our people everywhere.

It is required of us to raise our morale for a new, promising future. The seventh of October placed us before a reality, a responsibility and a great duty; it is required of us today to set plans and programs to carry these masses and these calls that were demanding in the name of Palestine while carrying the flag of Palestine, so that we may be together equal to the responsibility, to chart the steps toward the liberation of Palestine and the establishment of the state of Palestine. Otherwise, we will be failing our people and the Al-Aqsa Flood again if we do not see the steps, the capabilities and the potential to build upon what our people have achieved and the doubling of solidarity with them.

Assembled brothers and sisters, all greetings and appreciation to you: Together we are moving towards achieving the gains and goals of our nation, by preserving its resources, preserving its unity and joint action to protect it from calamities and shield it from misfortunes and from every targeting by its enemies everywhere.

Our nation is on a promising path and a promising reality after it has tested the strength of its people and tested its living forces. Our nation and our peoples need someone to lead them toward their glory, dignity, consolidation, unity and common interests.

We are called upon today for a common word that unites the scattered pieces of our nation and gathers the unity of our nation and accumulates efforts and preserves its resources on the path of joint action toward a great nation capable of being among the nations with heads held high, dignified in stature, capable of making a glorious new history, God willing, whose title is Liberated Palestine and whose title is the Liberated, dignified Nation, God willing.